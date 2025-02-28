You don't need to hustle harder to make more — you just need to play the game differently.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If hard work guaranteed success, the hardest-working people would be the richest. But they aren't. Employees working overtime, answering emails at all hours and going above and beyond for their employers aren't the ones seeing their salaries soar. Instead, they're often stuck with stagnant wages while their company announces record profits, and their pay barely keeps up with inflation.

Meanwhile, employees who set boundaries, job hop when needed and refuse to do more than what they're paid for are making more money. The corporate world tells us that working harder leads to financial growth, but the reality is that employers don't reward effort. They reward leverage.

And if you play your cards right, you can make more money in the next 60 days by doing less, not more. Here's how.