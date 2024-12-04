Lazy girl jobs are evolving, but their essence remains the same — empowering people to prioritize life over labor. Here's how I think they will change.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I coined the term "lazy girl job" three years ago, it struck a chord with a generation tired of hustle culture. A "lazy girl job" is a low-stress, flexible role that provides a good work-life balance and decent pay.

Now we head into 2025, the job market is much different than it used to be — work culture has shifted drastically. If you have one or are looking for a lazy girl job, there are some things you need to know to navigate the changing landscape. From evolving employer expectations to the rise of AI in the workplace, staying ahead means redefining what it means to work smarter, not harder. Here's how to make the most of this movement in next year's job market.

Related: I Quit My Corporate Role to Work a 'Lazy Girl Job' Instead — Here's How This Career Change Helped Me Earn 10 Times More