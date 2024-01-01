Gabrielle Judge

Content Educator | The Expert That Coined The "Lazy Girl Job"

Gabrielle, as the visionary CEO and content creator behind Anti Work Girlboss, leads a social revolution reshaping the future workplace landscape. Her pioneering concept of the "lazy girl job" has captivated millions monthly, offering both relatable content and career inspiration. Her areas of expertise extend across work-life balance, branding for Gen Z employees, and forward-thinking perspectives on the future of work. Esteemed platforms like NPR, BBC, and TEDx have recognized her innovative contributions, inviting her to speak on her insights.

Gabrielle's groundbreaking ideas have also been spotlighted in over 10,000 global publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and 60 Minutes Australia, underscoring her influential role in redefining career norms.