The creator of "Lazy Girl Job" says too many people settle without asking for a better rate or salary. Here's what she says they need to do to get paid what they deserve.

Pay transparency is one of the most powerful tools in today's job market. The days of guessing what your peers are making or staying in the dark about industry standards are long gone. With more companies adopting transparent pay practices, there are ways you can use this information to negotiate a better salary, benefits and overall compensation package.

As a Gen Z professional and content creator, I'm tired of seeing employees who stay quiet about their mediocre salaries and just accept them as they are. These old norms are outdated, and I have some strategies to help you get the right information so you can advocate for more money.

