As the creator of "lazy girl jobs," I have some ideas to help you land your next job much easier and bypass the competition.

Whether you're a salaried employee or a freelancer, you are expected to craft the perfect resume or portfolio and spend countless hours pitching yourself in hopes of landing a job or paid gig. As we all know, this usually takes an immense amount of time. Some have been able to shortcut this by hiring someone else to create their perfect CV, but there is no guarantee that anything will work.

This process is becoming more obsolete with the rise of AI and other factors. Becoming a standout candidate has never been harder. But thanks to the internet, there are new ways to make yourself stand out. As the expert who coined the term "lazy girl jobs," I have some ideas on how to help you become more noticeable as a candidate or reference.

