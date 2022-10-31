Thought Leaders

Signing out of account, Standby...
Not Every Leader Has to Be Steve Jobs, And 9 Other Pieces of Advice from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman
How an "ex-hippie from UC Berkeley" took the reins of one of the biggest real estate platforms in the country.
Having A Work-Life Balance is Nonsense. To Reach Your Goals, Follow Another Approach
There has been a lot of attention on the importance of a work-life balance in everyday life. But if you want outstanding results, you must neglect it and follow another approach.
Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.
Dear entrepreneurs, it's totally possible to kick your bad habits. No 'Eternal Sunshine' procedure required.
3 Reasons to Add Technology to Your Non-Tech Business
Here are a few simple ways to take the fear out of technology and use it to your advantage.
Why Women Are More Likely to Experience Burnout (and 6 Ways to Prevent It from Happening)
Entrepreneurial burnout can be avoided if the necessary steps are taken.
4 Dos and Don'ts of Using Psychology to Your Advantage in the Workplace
Learn how to use basic human psychology at work with your morals and ethics intact.
How to Outsource Product Development: A Complete Guide With Tips
Outsourcing your product development requires various considerations, including requirement analysis, selecting the suitable cooperation model, hiring an agency or freelancer and avoiding a few mistakes when hiring a contractor. Follow these tips and decide if outsourcing product development is the right fit for your company.
Hospitality Legend Richie Romero on Making NYC The City That Never Sleeps…Again
Interview with New York City Hospitality Legend Richie Romero about putting relationships at the forefront of business, the changing celebrity economy, and how he embarked on a career in making people happy.
How Your Enneagram Type Determines Your Wealth
Your personality type is key to understanding how you interact with the world, and how to optimize your productivity accordingly. With that in mind; let's explore what an Enneagram is and how your Enneagram type determines your wealth.