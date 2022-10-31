Thought Leaders

Tap into advice and insights from some of the business world's foremost thought leaders, and find out what it takes to join them.

ent-o For Subscribers

7 Simple Lessons Baseball Vendors Can Teach You About Running a Business

Mike Kappel

Mike Kappel

More from Thought Leaders

Thought Leaders

Not Every Leader Has to Be Steve Jobs, And 9 Other Pieces of Advice from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman

How an "ex-hippie from UC Berkeley" took the reins of one of the biggest real estate platforms in the country.

Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar

Productivity

Having A Work-Life Balance is Nonsense. To Reach Your Goals, Follow Another Approach

There has been a lot of attention on the importance of a work-life balance in everyday life. But if you want outstanding results, you must neglect it and follow another approach.

Roman Kumar Vyas

Roman Kumar Vyas

Thought Leaders

Harnessing Neuroplasticity Allows You to Actually Change the Way You Think. Here's How.

Dear entrepreneurs, it's totally possible to kick your bad habits. No 'Eternal Sunshine' procedure required.

Aytekin Tank

Aytekin Tank

Growing a Business

3 Reasons to Add Technology to Your Non-Tech Business

Here are a few simple ways to take the fear out of technology and use it to your advantage.

Craig Ceccanti

Craig Ceccanti

Leadership

Why Women Are More Likely to Experience Burnout (and 6 Ways to Prevent It from Happening)

Entrepreneurial burnout can be avoided if the necessary steps are taken.

Kelly Hyman

Kelly Hyman

Leadership

4 Dos and Don'ts of Using Psychology to Your Advantage in the Workplace

Learn how to use basic human psychology at work with your morals and ethics intact.

Growing a Business

How to Outsource Product Development: A Complete Guide With Tips

Outsourcing your product development requires various considerations, including requirement analysis, selecting the suitable cooperation model, hiring an agency or freelancer and avoiding a few mistakes when hiring a contractor. Follow these tips and decide if outsourcing product development is the right fit for your company.

Asim Rais Siddiqui
Leadership

Hospitality Legend Richie Romero on Making NYC The City That Never Sleeps…Again

Interview with New York City Hospitality Legend Richie Romero about putting relationships at the forefront of business, the changing celebrity economy, and how he embarked on a career in making people happy.

Shawn P. Walchef

Shawn P. Walchef

Life Hacks

How Your Enneagram Type Determines Your Wealth

Your personality type is key to understanding how you interact with the world, and how to optimize your productivity accordingly. With that in mind; let's explore what an Enneagram is and how your Enneagram type determines your wealth.

Daniel Mangena

Daniel Mangena