Craig Mullaney
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Brunswick Partner, Corporate Affairs Advisor
Craig Mullaney is an entrepreneurial leader and experienced executive advisor & coach. He has built and led teams in senior operations, communications, policy, and business development roles at Brunswick, Meta, two federal agencies, a successful U.S. presidential campaign and in military combat.
Latest
Leadership
5 Lessons I Learned While Serving in the Army That Actually Translate to Corporate Life
Since serving in Afghanistan, I've had time to reflect on what I learned about leadership during my eight years in the infantry. Many battlefield lessons are irrelevant or counterproductive to business, but here are a few that have proved invaluable.