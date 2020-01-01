About Mita Mallick
Mita Mallick is a corporate change-maker with a track record of transforming businesses and cultures. She is Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Marketing at Unilever. Mallick is a columnist for SWAAY, and her writing has been published in The New York Post, Scary Mommy and The Riveter.
More From Mita Mallick
Workplace Diversity
Who Are Your 'Friends'? Inclusive Leadership Starts With Your Social Circles
How can we expect to show up and be inclusive leaders in our workplaces if we live the majority of our lives in communities surrounded by people who only look like us?