Megha Rao is disrupting the fashion industry with her Indian-American-inspired fashion brand, holiCHIC. She's learned a lot of lessons in her journey from corporate America to entrepreneur, but here are three she wants other aspiring business owners to learn from her.

"I launched holiCHIC back in 2015 before it became the 'cool' thing to do," says Megha Rao, founder of holiCHIC. "I never found what I was looking for in stores: the mixing and matching of a traditional Indian wardrobe with my modern American outfits. Because pairing a sari blouse with jeans or adding Indian jewelry to a western dress is a reflection of who I am."

Growing up in Queens, New York as a daughter of immigrants, Rao found herself often caught between two very distinct worlds. At home, she followed traditional Indian customs, ate Indian cuisine and spoke her mother language. But at school, she lived a completely different life, immersed in the modern American lifestyle.

"I recall having Mehndi on my hands after spending a summer with my grandmother in India. The girls in school were screaming and said that I had blood on my hands," says Rao. "I also had hair down to my waist, and they would tease me and ask me 'why is your hair so long' and 'why don't you just cut it.'"

While Rao was impacted by the bullying, she never became ashamed of who she was. Her childhood summers spent with her grandmother, where she explored Mumbai markets, gave her a renewed sense of cultural appreciation and creativity. Fashion became her outlet for self-expression.

Now holiCHIC, a women-led brand, echoes her love for South Asian culture and advocates for century-old craftsmanship. Actresses like Mindy Kaling, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and more have worn pieces from holiCHIC and the brand has collaborated with Lilly Singh.

"By creating pieces that reflect my personal style and identity, I'm helping other women do the same," says Rao. "My brand empowers women to own their identity and express themselves confidently through fashion."

Here are three lessons Megha Rao has learned along the way as she disrupts the fashion industry.

1. Focus on your own journey and stop comparing yourself to others

"I spent six years continuing to build my career at Citigroup before I quit to focus on holiCHIC full-time," shares Rao. "I balanced the corporate job and the side hustle for as long as I could. Too often, I see founders feeling the pressure to go all in on their business right away to prove they are committed and serious. Do what makes sense for you and stop comparing yourself to others."

Rao built her career at Citigroup for over 15 years. She credits her time there for preparing her to launch her own business, really building a strong understanding of marketing, finance and sales. "I was able to test, try and learn things while building holiCHIC while I held onto my full-time job. I made decisions without overthinking things too much. It took me longer to get my business off the ground and I don't regret it."

It was in 2021, during the Dior Fashion Show held in India, that Rao knew this was finally her moment. All eyes were on Indian fashion and she decided to quit Citigroup and work full-time on holiCHIC.

2. Strike a balance between passion and execution

"I was so passionate about our holiYOGA collection and wanted to launch as soon as possible. We kicked off a major campaign and presale before the product had arrived," says Rao. "But soon into our presales, we faced unexpected complications with our supplier, which caused shipment delays and forced us to switch manufacturers and ultimately delay the launch."

Rao remembers the impact on customers and the stress it caused the team. In hindsight, she would have introduced the idea to her community. Then brought them along the journey of the launch by sharing behind-the-scenes footage on design and production in social media. She would have made the collection available for presale much later in the development process.

In the end, Rao and her team brought a better quality product to the marketplace. Today, it's one of the best-selling collections for the business. She cautions founders on striking a balance between passion and execution.

"I wish I had been more patient and waited until everything was in place. It was definitely a lesson in timing being prepared," she says.

3. Find your own leads and don't wait for "that introduction"

As a founder, Rao is constantly studying the market and is looking for ways holiCHIC can better serve its customers.

"I knew Diwali in New York City was a major moment; there were so many events happening in that time frame. So many individuals needed a way to purchase accessible and relatable pieces that they could try and buy on the spot," says Rao. "I knew holiCHIC was the answer."

Rao spent 9 months hustling to make her Diwali pop-up store a reality. She emailed, DMed, cold-called and left messages for buyers across the city. She didn't have the contacts in retail she needed so she spent hours and hours researching who she should pitch.

"My time in sales taught me that I don't wait for that introduction, I pick up the phone and make calls myself. So find your own leads, go back to basics and start cold calling," she says.

Rao eventually found the name of the manager running a particular Nordstrom location in NYC on LinkedIn. She called the store, asked to be transferred to her office and left a voice email message. The store manager called Rao back and understood and connected with her vision. Last Diwali, Nordstrom partnered with holiCHIC to showcase the brand through a pop-up event. The retailer understood the brand's vision and supported them in bringing their unique style to their customers.

Today, holiCHIC has grown 5x over the past five years, averaging 100% year-over-year sales growth. The brand is looking to raise capital at the beginning of 2025 as Rao aims to scale further, target new demographics and explore wholesale and retail partnerships.

"There are instances I feel I have to work 10 times harder to be seen and heard as a woman of color in this very saturated industry," says Rao. "And, being a woman of color has also been my superpower, giving me a unique edge and perspective to take my business to the next level."