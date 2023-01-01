Kerry Chen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of ATRenew, Inc.
Kerry is the CEO of ATRenew, the leading pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform. ATRenew is on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle.
5 Strategies for Tech Companies to Level Up Their Green Credentials
Amidst increasing environmental concerns, tech companies globally need to start prioritizing sustainable practices.