The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 2023. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and cleanliness plays a key role in this festival.Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Shri Ram returning to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after completing a fourteen-year exile. The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. On this day Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped, who is also known as the goddess of wealth. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth to bless her devotees.

From beautifully lit-up streets to little fairy lights winning our hearts to the encapsulating aroma of desi ghee laddoos and mithai, the preparations for the biggest festival have begun and it is impossible to think of this festival of happiness and harmony without mentioning some indulgent delicacies that have been a quintessential part of our culinary culture. Here are some ways restaurants and popular eateries in cities capitalize on the festivities.

1. Changes and New Additions

Eesha Sukhi the Founder of Blue Bop Café in Mumbai's popular Khar areas shared, "This festive season, we have introduced a creative twist to traditional mithai and our bakery treats. We have offered a unique menu with a lot of festive options with a fusion of dry fruits, mithai and chocolate, and have added ingredients like kesar pista to our gelato range. We have also created some Diwali special cocktails using Kokum and other ingredients." To add to this Chef Kiran Ahir from the sweet bakery called The Art Lab said "We have crafted a special Diwali collection of sweets inspired by firecrackers. Not forgetting, our commitment to cruelty-free treats in fact we have given it a touch of festive sparkle."

2. Customer Reactions

Pranav Rungta, Co-founder and Director of Nksha restaurant shared, "The restaurant industry is extremely competitive, with a new restaurant opening almost every day. Hence it is very important to keep the restaurant updated and relevant. Seasonality is very important also to maintain freshness in the product being offered. People are sensitive to preserved food, hence with every season to bring in select menu items which use fresh seasonal ingredients is very important as is recycling old items from the menu when the season fades." Chef Sabby from the restaurant called Masala Library added, " These changes provide guests with a welcome surprise of the culinary prowess of the establishment and instil brand loyalty. Gives a special, personal perspective into what that festival means for the brand. It's crucial to strike a balance that resonates with your customers and continually seek their feedback to ensure your efforts are well-received"

3. Going The Extra Mile

Rungta said, "Generally festive season is for community dining. you see people coming out for office/family get-togethers. it's always nice to have something for everyone. small gifting or memento given by restaurants go a long way in enhancing the experience." Chef Sabby added, "Restaurants need not be confined to decorations alone; our staff can also don themed uniforms, further enhancing the celebratory spirit. Moreover, collaborating with local charities or organizations during these special times is a meaningful way to partake in the celebrations and give back to the community."

4. What Is New This Diwali?

Chef Kiran Ahir shared, "We are committed to introducing eco-friendly practices, from incorporating sustainable decor elements to minimizing packaging waste. Our goal is to align our values of creating delicious gluten-free desserts with a deep respect for the environment." Sukhi added that as an eatery that often opts to inculcate the season or festivals to her place, she said, "We have reusable decor, these decorations that can be reused for multiple occasions rather than disposable ones."