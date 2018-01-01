John Boitnott

John Boitnott

VIP Contributor
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor
John Boitnott is a longtime digital media consultant and journalist living in San Francisco. He's written for Venturebeat, USA Today and FastCompany.

5 Ways Employee Engagement Makes Your Company More Competitive
Employee Engagement

5 Ways Employee Engagement Makes Your Company More Competitive

Engaged employees stay longer, work harder and care more.
5 min read
You Must Lead With Empathy to Achieve These 5 Crucial Leadership Goals
Emotional Intelligence

You Must Lead With Empathy to Achieve These 5 Crucial Leadership Goals

Employees, customers and investors have their own needs
5 min read
5 Considerations You Should Take Before Declaring a Company Stand on Politics or Social Change
Social Entrepreneurship

5 Considerations You Should Take Before Declaring a Company Stand on Politics or Social Change

Taking a stand is about your values, not your marketing strategy.
5 min read
5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development
Human Resources

5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development

Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
5 min read
Why It's Crucial to Walk the Talk as a Business Leader
Leadership

Why It's Crucial to Walk the Talk as a Business Leader

Ordering someone to do what they know you won't is more likely to get you ignored than obeyed.
5 min read
5 Unspoken Rules for First-Time Bosses
Leadership

5 Unspoken Rules for First-Time Bosses

It's a lot to get used to, even though it's what you wanted.
5 min read
New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern
Health Insurance

New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern

Freelancers want laws that promote more flexible working conditions, a more equitable tax system and higher wages.
4 min read
3 Signs You Are Your Own Worst Business Enemy
Leadership

3 Signs You Are Your Own Worst Business Enemy

It's hard to be objective about ourselves but if we really pay attention our colleagues will reflect how we are perceived and what it means for the business.
5 min read
You Need to Temper Your Pessimism to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Mindset

You Need to Temper Your Pessimism to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

Look for the good in every situation and person.
5 min read
Here's How to Get Excited Again When You're Bored With Your Business
Motivation

Here's How to Get Excited Again When You're Bored With Your Business

Remember when your business was a tall challenge? You can recreate that.
5 min read
Here's How to Tell If You're Ready for More Responsibility at Work
Career Advancement

Here's How to Tell If You're Ready for More Responsibility at Work

The first step toward a bigger role at work is wanting one.
5 min read
How to Tell When It's Time to Quit and Move On
Entrepreneurship

How to Tell When It's Time to Quit and Move On

Owning your own business is always a wonderful dream. The reality isn't always so wonderful.
5 min read
5 Tactics for Transforming Performance Reviews That Range From Ineffectual to Invaluable
Performance Reviews

5 Tactics for Transforming Performance Reviews That Range From Ineffectual to Invaluable

Employee appraisals that improve performance are essential to reaching company goals.
5 min read
3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions
Cognitive bias

3 Ways Your Brain Can Trick You Into Making Bad Decisions

Cognitive bias is an insidious threat to the rational decision-making you probably think you're engaged in.
5 min read
5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots
Career Advice

5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots

There's no room for error when you're landing a $70 million fighter on the bobbing deck of an aircraft carrier.
5 min read
