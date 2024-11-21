Seasonality isn't just for holiday pop-up shops. Spotting and understanding the cyclical trends in your business and industry can help you maximize profits throughout the year.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every business experiences both "boom and bust." Sometimes it might be random changes in the market or in your customer base. In other cases, those changes aren't random — they're cyclical. When you know how to spot those trends, you'll know how to plan for them. The result: Your business keeps growing.

Understanding how to use seasonality to your advantage can help ensure your business's continued growth. And yet many, if not most, business owners miss out on this simple marketing hack. Here's how to take advantage of it to drive revenue all year long.

Related: This Is the Overlooked Partnership Your Business Needs to Grow