How to Maximize Revenue During Slow Seasons

Brands in any industry can have slow periods. But it's what they decide to do with that time that matters most.

learn more about Sergio Alvarez

By Sergio Alvarez

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seasonality affects many industries. While this is simply part of the nature of these markets, it's vital that these seasons are used correctly to ensure the sustainability of business throughout the year.

There are several ways that this downtime can be strategically utilized to maximize revenue. Let's discuss some strategies below:

Riding the wave

While some businesses have more obvious seasonal trends than others, many experience periods in the year when business is known to be quieter for various reasons. For example, the cruise ship industry has perhaps one of the most obvious seasonal trends. So much so that they've coined a term for it: the wave season. Regardless of whether you're in travel, education or telecoms, slow periods are inevitable. It's what you do with them that matters.

While your customers may not be purchasing at a high rate during the slow season, that doesn't mean they aren't still looking for information and assessing available purchase opportunities during that time. If you are not reaching out to them during this period, by the time wave season arrives, it's already too late.

Success in seasonal industries works through the waterfall effect. If you fill the vessel now, it will overflow when you need it to. However, if you sit back and do nothing or cut back on your marketing efforts when sales aren't happening, your waterfall has no chance of reaching the required level.

Related: 5 Ideas for Staying Busy During the Slow Season

Push now, succeed later

During slow seasons, it's key to continue pushing content out into the market. Through drip campaigns, you can continually put your brand in front of those who will eventually become your customers. They might be cuddled up in front of a roaring fire in the middle of winter, but an ad for an incredible cruise holiday is the perfect way to get them thinking about what could be when the weather warms up. Gradual yet consistent exposure to your brand helps to build their interest to the peak point of purchase.

When marketing outside of wave season, make the most of the time of year you find yourself in to push sales — think market vouchers for Christmas or even Halloween specials. Unique and interesting offerings that align with your customers' current experience while helping them to plan for future purchases work particularly well to maximize future revenue. A secured customer now, even at a discounted rate, is far better than clinging to the hope that they will close with you in the future at a full rate.

Related: How To Turn Your Slow Months Into Your Best Months

Laying the groundwork

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) takes time to filter through, so it makes complete sense to use the slower season to get your SEO campaigns underway. Combine this with limited-period offers to encourage customers to make purchases out of their ordinary pattern. Even if they don't bite on these, your brand is on their mind, and you may just see them again in wave season.

During this time, don't discount your existing customer database as a vital source of future leads. In fact, considering that these customers have already purchased from your business in the past, they are probably the most qualified leads you have access to in your slow season. Targeting these people with carefully curated offers can help to trigger upgrades and return business. While you're at it, referral programs will work equally well with this group of customers. They've already (hopefully) had a good experience with your business, so why not let them refer their friends and family and earn discounts or access to exclusive deals in return?

Your long-term ROI needs to be the yardstick you use to decide whether to increase or decrease spending, not immediate sales numbers. Although it might be tempting to slash marketing budgets during slow seasons, in the long run, you'll be doing your business more harm than good.

Related: 4 Tips for Managing Cash Flow in a Seasonal Business

Tracking the waves

While maintaining marketing spend in the slow season is a smart move, if that budget and its campaigns are not tracked correctly, you may still be wasting your efforts and money. The only way to truly understand which avenues are producing the ROI you see in six months is holistic attribution of the channels that produced those sales.

As long as you have a very tight tracking mechanism and attribution, that alone will dictate how you spend and how far you push — because marketing dollars today do not necessarily mean a booking or sale or conversion today, especially if your industry is seasonal. The conversion may happen six months from now, but if you can't track that six-month window, you're running blind, anyway.

The key to successfully navigating seasonal industries is smart spending through validated data from holistic attribution. Using the data gathered during wave seasons to guide marketing in slow periods is vital to sustained success in these industries.
Sergio Alvarez

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO and Founder of Ai Media Group/ Atrilyx

Sergio Alvarez is a performance-marketing expert, digital-attribution leader and CEO and founder of Ai Media Group.

Related Topics

Sales Growth Strategies Marketing Seasonal Businesses Revenue

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Elizabeth Holmes — Now 'Liz' — 'Giggles' About Her Faux Deep Voice and Recalls 'Sleeping in Walmart Parking Lots' in RV Ahead of Trial

The mother of two convicted of multiple fraud charges still thinks she can change the world for the better.

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Marketing

Creators Are the Future. Here's How To Work With Them

Creators are becoming a high-demand resource for brands.

By Marina Chilingaryan

Health & Wellness

How to Balance the Screen Time, Tech Use and Mental Health of Children and Adults

Navigating the digital landscape while prioritizing mental health for children and adults can be thrilling and challenging.

By Ron Sheth

Collaboration

Collaborate and Create Easily With This Visual Workspace Platform, Now Just $59.99

Save 33% on a Lifetime Subscription to this platform that lets you visualize your workflow and stay on track.

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

TikTok Tracked People Who Viewed Gay Content, Categorizes Users In 'Clusters'

Former employees said that for "at least a year," workers could view sensitive information about watch patterns on a dashboard.

By Madeline Garfinkle