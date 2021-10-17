Signing out of account, Standby...
Sergio Alvarez
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Founder of Ai Media Group
Sergio Alvarez is a performance-marketing expert, digital-attribution leader and CEO and founder of Ai Media Group.
Follow Sergio Alvarez on Social
Latest
Why Attribution Is All That Should Matter in Digital Marketing
Companies are making it more important than ever for them to prioritize attribution.
Why I Quit My Safe, Well-Paying Job to Start a Tech Business Out of My Basement
The biggest risk of my life proved to me that taking leaps of faith is the most worthwhile thing you can do for your career.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Joanna Swash
CEO of Moneypenny
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
Matthew Berman
President of Emerald Digital & Ember Networks
-
Brian Burt
CEO of CANOPY Management
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Ryan McGrath
CEO + President of Asset Living
-
Sid Peddinti
Attorney & Business Growth Strategist