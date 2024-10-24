Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why. "If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Barbara Corcoran is the founder of The Corcoran Group, which she sold in 2001 for $66 million.
  • The "Shark Tank" star warned potential homebuyers on Thursday that they have about a month left to find a deal.

Barbara Corcoran still thinks now is the "very best time" to buy a house. But you only have one month.

The real estate maven and "Shark Tank" star posted a warning to Instagram on Thursday for people waiting to jump into the real estate market.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the One Question to Ask Before Selling Your Home

"I'm here to tell you, you have one month to buy a house," Corcoran said in the video. "One month!"

Corcoran noted when the Fed cut interest rates, everyone expected mortgage rates to follow suit, but that has not happened yet. In fact, they've gone up, which has taken a lot of buyers out of the market.

"Everyone's moved to the sideline," she added, "taking a wait-and-see attitude."

The "uncertainty in the market" is caused by a lack of inventory, persistent inflation, high interest rates, and the upcoming election, so many would-be buyers are pausing their home-buying dreams. However, she said, this is the time when you can "find the best deals" because there will be "someone out there who will take a bid because they are uncertain, too."

Related: 'Not a Big Deal': Barbara Corcoran Says the NAR Ruling Hasn't Had Much of an Impact So Far

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," she added. "There's not enough houses."

She also noted that, like this year, prices will go up another 5%.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

You Must Embrace Digital Transformation to Stay Ahead of the Competition — Here's How to Seamlessly Weave It into Your Organization

In a world where technology is rapidly transforming industries, it's essential for leaders to adopt digital transformation strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

By Martin Rowinski
By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

In Her Late 30s, She Pursued Another Creative Side Hustle — Then Turned It Into a Multimillion-Dollar Business

Gara Post had built one successful celebrity-magnet business before, so she decided to do it again.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

3 Reasons Your Marketing is Failing (And How to Fix It)

There are endless acronyms and "gurus" telling entrepreneurs how to market their businesses, which leads to frustration. Discover how to create a marketing strategy that works for your business.

By Nicole Bernard
Leadership

The CIA's Former Deputy Director — Who Conducted Secret Negotiations in North Korea — Reveals How to Be a Strong Leader and Detect Deception With Body Language

Michael Morell, former deputy director and two-time acting director of the CIA, explains what it takes to navigate high-pressure situations in a new class on MasterClass.

By Amanda Breen