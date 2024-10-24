Jensen Huang is the CEO of Nvidia, the second most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion. On Tuesday, at Gartner's IT Symposium in Orlando, Florida, Huang encouraged business executives to prioritize AI and used Nvidia as an example of how it can be done.

Huang said Nvidia uses AI to design chips, create software, and improve its supply chain. These three areas "move the needle most profoundly," he said, per the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, he encouraged his fellow CEOs to incorporate AI into their organizations to be ready for the "new industrial revolution."

Related: How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Transformed a Graphics Card Company Into an AI Giant: 'One of the Most Remarkable Business Pivots in History'

Huang mentioned a new industrial revolution before when announcing a partnership in August with the state of California to train 100,000 people in AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"We're in the early stages of a new industrial revolution that will transform trillion-dollar industries around the world," Huang stated at the time.

Will AI take over jobs?

Do employees risk being replaced if AI comes first at a company? Huang touched on the possibility of AI replacing human work at Nvidia's AI Summit in Mumbai, India this week.

Related: Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers 'AI-Proof'

AI can't replace human beings and has "no possibility of doing what we do," Huang said. However, he cautioned that people who know how to use AI are more likely to take your job than AI itself.

Huang's stance aligns with Scott Galloway, a serial entrepreneur and NYU Stern professor who recently said that AI may not take your job, but those who know how to use it might.