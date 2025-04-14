This Mom Used an 'Overlooked' Ingredient to Grow a 6-Figure Side Hustle From Her Kitchen: 'Like an Intensive MBA Program' Kate Banks, 55, received a Christmas gift that inspired her small business.
Key Takeaways
- More than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, per Bankrate.
- Learn how a Kansas City-based mother turned her passion for baking and cooking into a successful side hustle.
It's the era of the side hustle, and if you've ever considered starting one to earn some extra cash outside of your 9-5, you're in good company. These days, more than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, according to recent research from Bankrate. Of course, the most successful side hustlers see much higher earnings, especially when they start a business that brings in nearly as much as — or significantly more than — their full-time sources of income.
Kate Banks, 55, is one of them. Learn more about how the Kansas City-based entrepreneur started and grew a six-figure side hustle from her kitchen, here.
Looking for a profitable side hustle but not sure where to start? Money Makers is a free newsletter providing helpful tips, ideas and action items to build your own lucrative venture — delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In