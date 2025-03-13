For Subscribers
I'm a Harvard Grad Earning Mid-6-Figures With a Flexible Remote Job. You Don't Need an Ivy League Degree to Do It Too. Lucas Habte earned a degree in history and science with a minor in film, but he didn't have a specific career path in mind.
Key Takeaways
- Habte started tutoring when he was in high school, and his first student got into Yale.
- After graduating from Harvard, Habte built a successful tutoring business in New York City.
This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with tutor and filmmaker Lucas Habte. Habte is an independent business owner who partners with tutoring agencies like Forum. Learn exactly how Habte doubled his revenue several times over — and what makes him so successful with parents and students alike.
Image Credit: Courtesy of Forum. Lucas Habte.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Subscribe Now
Already have an account? Sign In