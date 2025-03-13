Lucas Habte earned a degree in history and science with a minor in film, but he didn't have a specific career path in mind.

This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with tutor and filmmaker Lucas Habte. Habte is an independent business owner who partners with tutoring agencies like Forum. Learn exactly how Habte doubled his revenue several times over — and what makes him so successful with parents and students alike.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Forum. Lucas Habte.