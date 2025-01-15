Six business leaders share their most effective solutions for cutting costs and making the most of margins.

These days, everyone is feeling the squeeze. Marketing budgets are getting slashed, prices are being reassessed, and anything superfluous has to go. How do you walk the line between maintaining quality and cutting costs? Here, we talked to six business leaders on their top strategies for making a profit in these tough economic times.

1. Find pricing options for everyone