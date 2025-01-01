Entrepreneur | January 2025

Entrepreneur magazine
January 2025
January 2025
What Do the Top Franchises of 2025 Have In Common? It All Comes Down to One Critical Factor
Here's how we determined the companies in our annual Franchise 500 ranking, and what we learned from the data.
This VC Has Landed Some of the Biggest Tech Deals in Recent Memory. He Says to Look at This Historical Era to Understand AI.
Chris Lyons is a talent-spotter and celebrity whisperer at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. He thinks our current era becomes less intimidating when you look to the past.
Fitness Brands Have a Loyalty Problem. Here's How One Charleston Studio Cracked It.
For fitness brands, it's notoriously difficult to keep customers coming back. Hylo Fitness experimented until they got it right.
There Are Three Types of 'No,' Says the World's Leading Door-to-Door Sales Expert. Here's How to Know Which One You're Hearing
I've heard "no" more times than I can count. Here's how I turn objections into sales.
I've Helped Build and Sell Companies Worth Many Millions. Here are the Top 50 Mistakes I've Seen Kill Startups
There are endless mistakes a new business can make, but these are the most common.
These Are the Smartest Tax Strategies in 2025, According to a CPA
There will be numerous opportunities to decrease your tax burden this year. As a CPA, here's the playbook I'm giving to my clients.
6 Cutthroat Strategies for Making More Money in 2025, According to Business Leaders
Six business leaders share their most effective solutions for cutting costs and making the most of margins.
Have Great Ideas? Here's Why the Best Thing You Can Do Is Give Them Away.
Will people just steal your work?
An '80s-Era Policy Was Holding The UPS Store Back. Here's How Its President Discovered the Problem — and Changed It.
Now The UPS Store has revolutionized its training experience for the 21st century.
Taco Bell Is More Than 60 Years Old — Here's the Brand's Secret to Staying Relevant, According to Its CEO
The fast food franchise has its sights set on something bigger than the quick service restaurant category. That landed it the #1 spot on our Franchise 500 for the fifth time.
Buying a Franchise? Don't Be Intimidated — Follow This Guide to Sizing Up a Franchisor.
You should always ask to meet the franchisor before buying into a brand. When you get that meeting, here's what to ask.
8 Bold New Franchise Concepts You'll Want to Know About
Want to own a business that does something brand new? One of these new franchise brands might be a fit for you.
From Dog Grooming to Acai Bowls — What's Making These Brands Grow So Fast?
These five brands rocketed up the rankings of our Franchise 500 this year. Here's why.
Kumon Is Killing It With Two New Initiatives That Meet Students Where They Are Today
Whether they're rolling out more interactive digital programs or catering to Spanish speakers, Kumon has a finger on the pulse of learning needs.
Hampton by Hilton Now Has Over 3,000 Hotels Worldwide. What's the Brand Doing to Stay On Top?
From collaborating with Paris Hilton on limited time waffles to sponsoring football and rolling out cost-effective renovations, Hampton by Hilton isn't slowing down.
Wendy's Has a New Restaurant Design That Lets Them Take 400 Times More Digital Orders
The burger franchise has a new leadership team, and they're ready to deliver way more burgers.
The Culver Family Opened Their First Restaurant in 1984 — Now Culver's Has 1,000 Locations. What's Its Secret?
The Wisconsin-based burger franchise endears itself to the communities it serves.
Your Local Ace Hardware May Look Totally Different Soon — Here's What You Can Expect
The home improvement retail franchise is celebrating its 100th birthday with some big changes.
Why Is Popeyes Taking Over Airports and College Campuses? The Chicken Chain's VP Explains Its Strategy.
The fried chicken franchise is implementing a clever long-term strategy.
Dunkin' Made a Big Change to Its In-Store Experience — Here's Why Gen Z Can't Get Enough
The coffee franchise is innovating to get people in and out with their beverages faster than ever.
Jersey Mike's Switched Up Its Strategy for Serving Customers This Year — Then Blackstone Bought the Sandwich Chain for $8 Billion
The New Jersey sub franchise has dialed in on strategies to serve customers in stores and online, as proven by its recent acquisition.
12 Businesses Share Their Biggest Marketing Wins, From a Social Media Scavenger Hunt to Lovable Mascot
You don't need a huge budget to get people's attention, or win over loyal customers. Sometimes you just need a little creativity.
The Growth of These 4 Franchise Concepts Shows Where the Industry Is Going
From autism services to self-pour bars, these concepts in franchising can tell us where the industry is headed.