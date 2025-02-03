My Company Helps Stores Like Whole Foods Increase Sales By Up to 86% Without Changing Products or Pricing. Here's Our Secret. Too often, business leaders discount the importance of our physical senses.
The restaurant's sign promised "Homestyle Cooking." But when I asked a customer about that, he was dismissive. "If you can't touch it, it ain't real!" he said.
The customer's name was Percy. The restaurant was a struggling buffet brand. Percy ate there because it was affordable — but because he couldn't see any "homestyle cooking" happening there, he doubted the company's claim. That's the kind of insight I love.
