Too often, business leaders discount the importance of our physical senses.

This story appears in the January 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The restaurant's sign promised "Homestyle Cooking." But when I asked a customer about that, he was dismissive. "If you can't touch it, it ain't real!" he said.

The customer's name was Percy. The restaurant was a struggling buffet brand. Percy ate there because it was affordable — but because he couldn't see any "homestyle cooking" happening there, he doubted the company's claim. That's the kind of insight I love.

Related: These Rookie Mistakes Almost Ruined My Business — Here's What I Wish I Knew Before Starting