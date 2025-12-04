Key Takeaways Jim Manley owns The Ranch at Rock Creek, which is located on 6,600 acres just outside of Philipsburg, Montana.

Here’s how Manley turned the property he bought in 2007 into a luxury getaway that exceeds guest expectations.

“An institution is the lengthened shadow of one man,” the American essayist and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once said.

The Ranch at Rock Creek, which spans 6,600 acres in Western Montana 20 miles outside of historic Philipsburg, embodies that idea as a thorough reflection of its owner, Jim Manley.



Image Credit: Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek. Jim Manley.

As the founder and chairman of boutique investment bank Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Manley didn’t have a professional background in hospitality, but he did have a clear vision for the property he purchased in 2007: It would be a luxury, all-inclusive experience that left guests feeling carefree, like kids again — not nickel and dimed for every charge.

The Ranch at Rock Creek is the first guest ranch in the world to receive five stars from Forbes Travel Guide, which compiles its ratings via an anonymous, in-person inspection process.

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek

Guests can select from a range of accommodations, from the remodeled 19th-century Historic Barn to glamping cabins, luxury cabins and the Granite Lodge — designed much like those at U.S. national parks, the lodge is also conveniently located near the Silver Dollar Saloon, mercantile and spa.

The cost of a stay at The Ranch varies by season and accommodation, but during peak time, which runs from May 15 to September 1 and requires a five-night minimum stay, rates start at $3,600 a night for two people in a Classic Granite Lodge Room and run up to $20,000 per night at the 3,329 square-foot Bear House, which sleeps 12.

A stay at The Ranch includes all meals in its farm-to-table culinary program and a fully customizable itinerary, with a recommended two activities a day led by expert instructors.

This past October, I spent four nights at The Ranch at Rock Creek. I had the opportunity to stay in both the Historic Barn’s Loft and a Premium Granite Lodge Room, both of which were well-appointed with the cowboy-core flair you might expect: rich leather, exposed wood, cowhide trims and equine accents.

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek. The Loft.

I also participated in a range of activities: horseback riding; sporting clays; a creekside hammock “respite” complete with a fire; sapphire mining (I even found a few); a photography class; and a UTV ride up to Jimmy’s Peak, which offered glimpses of Bighorn sheep and sweeping views of the property.

Here’s how Manley’s business strategy turned The Ranch at Rock Creek into a five-star reality.

1. Follow passion and commit to the vision

Manley grew up watching Westerns as a child in New Jersey and always dreamed of buying his own ranch, but once he started his search, it took him 20 years to find the place that would live up to his expectations.

“I did consider stopping [during those two decades] because I couldn’t find the perfect ranch,” Manley admits.

Fortunately, Manley’s real estate agent in Montana called one day and said a promising property was about to hit the market.

“It truly was everything I had hoped for in a ranch,” Manley says.

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch sits in Rock Creek Valley, which was at one point a 2,000-foot-deep lake ensconced in the Sapphire, John Long and Pintler mountains. Following the Homestead Act of 1862, the property began as a mining claim and has continuously operated as a working cattle ranch.

“I flew out the next day, saw what is now The Ranch at Rock Creek, and purchased it that same day,” Manley recalls.

2. Don’t take on unnecessary business partners

As Manley began to bring The Ranch to life, people expressed an interest in becoming business partners on the endeavor.

However, Manley always wanted to go it alone to ensure everything aligned with his hopes for the property, noting that he even kept family members out of the early decision-making process.

“I didn’t want a business partner because I knew that we might not have the same vision for what The Ranch would become,” Manley explains. “I knew that when I built expensive additions like the Silver Dollar Saloon, added homes and cabins or implemented the various activities, that we would never see eye-to-eye.”

Because of that decision, Manley is able to innovate whenever necessary.

Currently, that includes the further development of the property’s winter program. The Ranch invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in ski gear so guests can take full advantage of the nearby Discovery Ski Area, which is just 35 minutes away, “with virtually no lift lines, three faces and 67 trails.”

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek. Discovery Ski Area.

3. Hire employees who add value and reflect the brand

Like any successful business owner, Manley fully appreciates the value of strong employees.

The Ranch interviews several people for each open position, Manley says. He notes that a “five-star” employee will reflect The Ranch’s brand and its core values.

“[Employees] need to be friendly, have an outgoing personality, be energetic and have a desire to serve the guests for all their needs efficiently and professionally,” Manley adds.

4. Give constructive criticism the right way

No matter how standout employees are, constructive criticism can support a business’s ongoing growth and success.

As with everything at The Ranch, Manley takes an intentional approach when it comes to delivering feedback to the team.

“Whenever I give any quasi-critical feedback to employees, I always start with telling them all the good things that they are doing and how positive their contribution is to The Ranch,” Manley says.

Leading with the positive first, then letting someone know what they can do to improve, takes the sting out of constructive criticism, Manley notes.

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Ranch at Rock Creek

5. Honor the land and support the community

Manley takes pride in being a good steward of the land. Just one example: The Ranch never lets any of the water in the valley that’s been fertilized go back into Rock Creek.

“We make sure it stays in the valley so there is no pollution in the creek,” Manley explains. “[Additionally] we eliminated plastic use around 10 years ago, as it’s harmful to the environment.”

And, as long as the weather is decent, The Ranch encourages guests to walk or bike during the day, which minimizes dust and reduces its carbon footprint.

The Ranch at Rock Creek also makes significant contributions to 10 charities in town, and even hosts the local high school’s prom on-site, in its effort to give back to the community.

“I feel our efforts have a positive impact on guests because they see how much we care about preservation and longevity of our ranch as well as the community that surrounds us,” Manley says.