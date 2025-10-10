Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Jenn Saesue and Chat Suansilphong opened Fish Cheeks in New York City in 2015, their aim was to showcase seafood-forward Thai cuisine — dishes they loved from home but rarely saw in New York.

“There were a lot of Thai restaurants with the same kind of menu… noodles, fried rice, curry. Not so much about seafood. So we were like, okay, that’s a huge void right there that we can definitely fill,” Saesue says.

Perfecting the concept meant constant trial and error. “A lot of talking, a lot of eating, a lot of tasting, a lot of going shopping,” Suansilphong says. “The ingredients we have here [are] not the same as in Thailand. What tastes the same? What tastes better?”

Personal preferences aside, dishes have to resonate with customers at the end of the day. Balancing authenticity with customer taste wasn’t easy, but this skill helped the 55 Hospitality team become successful and expand the brand.

As the business grew, the founders realized they couldn’t do it all. They’d have to hire experts who could take charge of everyday tasks while they oversaw the big picture. “I’d rather put people in place who can excel in that one area, and I can focus on other things for them,” Saesue says.

Bringing in culinary talent, for example, allowed them to pursue expansion and new ideas, like opening Bangkok Supper Club with Iron Chef Thailand‘s Max Wittawat.

Delegating also enabled them to face their most ambitious challenge yet: Bub’s Bakery, inspired by Saesue’s search for baked goods her husband could enjoy despite multiple allergies.

“Trying to find any sort of pastries, baked goods, cake, birthday cakes for my husband [is] impossible,” Saesue says. “Because it’s either vegan or it’s either gluten-free or it’s either dairy-free or it’s nut-free. It’s only one thing or maybe two things. It’s never all of the things across the board.”

Their mission to create pastries free of soy, nuts, eggs, gluten and dairy became a two-year research and development journey, with partners like James Beard Award-nominated baker Melissa Weller, whose chemical engineering expertise proved invaluable.

To put their creations to the ultimate test, Bub’s Bakery launched as a pop-up shop at a New York City elementary school, with many students coming back for seconds.

No matter their audience, Saesue and Suansilphong treat customer reviews — and criticism — as guidance.

“You can fight it, be annoyed, but at the end of the day, it is a tool,” Saesue says, sharing that customer feedback prompted Fish Cheek’s recent menu change.

“Once we put the dinner menu on the lunch [menu], people just ordered the same thing,” Suansilphong says. “I was like, Wow, this works for me!“

As the brand expands and roles change, reviews also help the founders keep tabs on the details, such as food quality and staff morale.

“There’s always gonna be human error,” Saesue says. “My line cook may not be having a great day today, and somehow the dish that he produced is a little bit off and is not exactly how it should be. So we have to take everything in as constructive criticism. If it’s not [constructive], we can spot that too and tell the team, ‘Don’t worry about that one.'”

Proactive employee engagement and support have also been key to 55 Hospitality’s success.

With the launch of Bub’s Bakery, 55 Hospitality’s founders prove that finding your niche, trusting your team and genuinely listening to feedback can turn even the biggest business challenges into success stories.

