Josh Campbell of Rescue Air and Plumbing has shown that lasting success in the trades requires integrity, reliability and genuine care.

It's hard to imagine modern life without air conditioning, heating and plumbing. For Josh Campbell, founder of Rescue Air and Plumbing, these necessities have been the foundation of his success as an entrepreneur.

"We may as well be doctors," Campbell says. "Doesn't matter what's happening in this world — we can't have our quality of life without [these services]."

Rescue Air and Plumbing doesn't just rely on necessity for growth, however. The $25 million business has achieved success due to the ingrained, small-town values Campbell grew up with.

"We treat people like we did when we grew up in the country, and we do what we say we're gonna do," he says. "Because if you burned a bridge where I'm from, that burnt bridge is gonna follow you forever."

This service mindset gives Rescue Air and Plumbing an edge in an industry where customers often feel like just another transaction.

"[Businesses in Dallas] tend to move through people a little more. You burn a bridge here, you just move on to a new person," Campbell says. "So I think having a country upbringing gives us a big competitive advantage in the city."

Campbell built his business around the idea that when people feel seen and cared for, not just sold to, they'll keep coming back. "We do a killer job, and it's just included in the service," he says. "Once somebody uses us and they experience how well we do it and how differently we do it, they keep using us."

From the start, Campbell had a clear vision for growth. One of his most significant milestones came when he acquired a local plumbing business in 2022, expanding the company to more than 100 employees. "It's very, very healthy in your company to demonstrate that you're growing in interesting ways that people want to be a part of," he says. "If you're not growing, look for turnover in your company."

The decision to expand beyond HVAC services wasn't just about increasing revenue. Campbell sought opportunities that aligned with Rescue Air's existing customer base, team culture and operational strengths.

"If you buy a company, you've bought an entire system," he says. "Don't change anything. Don't break the machine. It's already enough discomfort and change [for the employees]."

The acquisition taught him that timing, resources and a clear purpose are essential when planning an expansion. You must be ready for new responsibilities and understand the workings of the business you're plugging into your own.

Campbell's advice is to take things slow. Acquired businesses come with their own set of procedures and people. He recommends waiting two to three months to make changes, so new employees feel valued instead of confronted by changes to their daily work life.

"If you're gonna change the pay plan, it better improve their quality of life," he says. "Give them wins before you start doing any procedural stuff they might not see any gains out of."

That same philosophy shapes his leadership style. Campbell focuses on creating an environment where his team can succeed, because when they win, the company wins.

Campbell also stresses the importance of structure, time management and personal discipline. "I think it really is important as entrepreneurs to be mindful about your time," he said. "So often you're pulled in a million directions, so having those habits or things you do that are for yourself and for your business on a recurring basis are really important."

This discipline extends to finances as well. Although financial oversight might not be every business owner's favorite task, Campbell views it as essential to informed decision-making.

"If you don't know your P&L, there is a ceiling for how far you're gonna be able to grow your business," he says. "Truly, if you wanna operate your business successfully and even think about growing, you have to know your numbers."

Whether it's integrating a new acquisition or serving a long-term client, Campbell's approach centers on transparency and accountability. "Don't leave anybody in the unknown," he says. "Over-communicate, as uncomfortable as it might be."

It's this commitment that drives Rescue Air and Plumbing's reputation and growth and sets it apart in a competitive industry. For Campbell, the equation is simple: Treat people right, follow through, and build customer trust that lasts.

After growing Rescue Air and Plumbing into a trusted name in the Dallas area, Campbell shares the guiding principles of the company's success that can help other service businesses thrive:

Invest in people first. Whether it's a customer or a team member, relationships matter. Be honest, keep your word and show people you value them beyond the transaction.

Whether it's a customer or a team member, relationships matter. Be honest, keep your word and show people you value them beyond the transaction. Lead with integrity. Always keep your promises to customers. Reliability and consistency are the foundation for long-term customer relationships.

Always keep your promises to customers. Reliability and consistency are the foundation for long-term customer relationships. Build a team you trust. Surround yourself with people who care about doing the job right. Set employees up for success by outlining clear expectations and processes.

Surround yourself with people who care about doing the job right. Set employees up for success by outlining clear expectations and processes. Stay resilient through challenges. While navigating the ups and downs of running a business, staying true to your values can help you persevere.

While navigating the ups and downs of running a business, staying true to your values can help you persevere. Focus on lasting trust. Success in the service industry isn't just about solving problems. It's about earning a place in the customer's life as a trusted partner.

Editorial contributions by Jiah Choe and Kristi Lindahl

This article is part of our ongoing America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™ series highlighting family-owned and operated businesses.