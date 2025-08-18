For Jose and Michael Rodriguez of Pest Brothers, one of Yelp's Top 100 Local Businesses of 2025, success is about more than getting the job done.

Jose Rodriguez wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and build a career in the pest control industry, so it was a dream come true when his brother, Michael, teamed up with him to start Pest Brothers. Their strong bond set the tone for a thriving business focused on building lasting relationships with customers.

"I don't think there are a lot of options where you get to work with your best friend and your biggest cheerleader," Michael says. "For me, that was really the most important thing."

It turns out, going into business with your best friend can be your key differentiator. The two exhibit excellent teamwork, which is reflected in their customer interactions and many five-star reviews — securing their spot on Yelp's Top 100 Local Businesses of 2025.

"[Customers] find us well-tempered, well-mannered," Michael says. "And the reason for it is we're enjoying what we do and who we do it with. I think that's really the basis for it all. And then from there, good things come."

Joined by their brother-in-law, John, each member of the Pest Brothers brings something different to the table, including recruiting, marketing and industry experience.

Old-school relationship-building was key to their early growth. The team sponsors golf tournaments for local schools and attends community events to not only create visibility for Pest Brothers but also to honor their roots.

"We were sponsors at the golf tournament for [my son's] high school, where we get a lot of leads," Jose says. "We advertise wherever we can because those are the folks who have fed us when we weren't necessarily getting to Yelp's Top 100."

Still, the brothers knew there was more they could do to boost online visibility. They saw Yelp as an opportunity to attract more leads, and the investment paid off quickly. "We tried out the free trial [of Yelp Ads], and it was an absolute success — almost like we flipped a light switch, and [leads] tremendously started flowing in," Michael says.

They received such an influx of attention from homeowners that they decided to stop sending out snail mail advertisements, which can have a low success rate.

"Whenever we receive a lead on Yelp, it's about speed to lead," Michael says. "The more quickly we can reach out, the more quickly we can get to that house, service it and win that lead."

Its Yelp presence does more than lead generation, however. It also builds trust and helps turn potential customers into loyal, long-term regulars. Especially in the pest control and home service industry, a new customer doesn't always mean one job. Every new lead is a chance to create a recurring customer — and the opportunities are rolling in for Pest Brothers.

"These are folks that if you do a good job, they're gonna reward you for a long period of time," Michael says. "In terms of the Yelp leads I saw on our dashboard, views on our page have increased by 576% over the past 30 days [since winning Yelp's Top 100]. You talk about market awareness — that's tremendous. That's viral if I've ever seen it, so it's been awesome for us."

Once you have your audience's attention, Jose emphasized how important it is to set clear expectations, such as how long a treatment will take or when the customer will see results. It's this type of transparency that builds credibility, prevents confusion and earns five-star reviews.

When mistakes inevitably happen, the brothers acknowledge them with grace, reaching out personally to customers to make things right. "If somebody calls you, you can definitely rectify their issue as soon as you can," Jose says. "That's literally the whole point of being a small business, [being] able to do that."

After building Pest Brothers from a two-man operation into one of the most trusted pest control companies in the Miami area, co-founders Michael and Jose share what's helped them succeed in the competitive home service industry:

Lead with trust. Customers extend trust when they let you into their homes and workplaces. Be reliable, show up when you say you will and treat every space with respect.

Customers extend trust when they let you into their homes and workplaces. Be reliable, show up when you say you will and treat every space with respect. Invest in relationships. Repeat customers and referrals are the lifeblood of a service business. Learn people's names, remember their concerns and treat every job as an opportunity to strengthen the connection.

Repeat customers and referrals are the lifeblood of a service business. Learn people's names, remember their concerns and treat every job as an opportunity to strengthen the connection. Use tools to work smarter. From routing software to online reviews, technology can save time, improve efficiency and help you better serve customers. Leverage different platforms and tools to stay organized, respond faster and build your reputation.

From routing software to online reviews, technology can save time, improve efficiency and help you better serve customers. Leverage different platforms and tools to stay organized, respond faster and build your reputation. Stay adaptable. Every job is different. Be ready to adjust your approach and keep learning new methods to stay competitive and efficient.

Every job is different. Be ready to adjust your approach and keep learning new methods to stay competitive and efficient. Build a reputation that lasts. Home services are about more than solving a specific problem. They're about creating peace of mind. When people know you genuinely care about their home or business, they'll trust you for years to come.

Editorial contributions by Jiah Choe and Kristi Lindahl

