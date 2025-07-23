Jami Stigliano turned her passion for dance and people into DivaDance, a fast-growing franchise that helps adults build confidence through choreography, connection and community.

Jami Stigliano's vision for DivaDance started when she realized the dance classes she was going to weren't helping her achieve her goals of having fun and meeting new people.

"I was determined to create an experience that inspired confidence and built community — the two very important things that I was looking for in that experience. So I just started teaching my own classes," Stigliano says.

At the time, Stigliano was working in the music industry in New York City, but the classes she taught after hours started to take on a life of their own. She looked at her small business and saw something bigger. That's when she turned to franchising, with hopes of bringing the community-based experience of DivaDance to more cities.

"It turns out, when you give something the best you have to offer, good things typically happen," she says.

Although it wasn't always easy, Stigliano persevered through challenges, such as raising the capital to pursue her dreams. Some are lucky enough to have family support, but not all aspiring entrepreneurs do.

Stigliano encourages future business owners to seek out other avenues of funding, like Small Business Administration (SBA) loans or angel investors. "Don't feel defeated if you don't have access," she says. "If you don't think you have access to that capital, go find it."

From there, Stigliano built DivaDance step by step, with a clear mission rooted in her core values and passions: confidence and community. "I wanted to create an experience that nailed both of those. We're intentionally creating community between people, not just in the studio, but beyond," she says.

That mission didn't just fuel the company's growth but also shaped its identity. Stigliano says much of DivaDance's expansion has happened organically, thanks to the unique experience clients have and their desire to share it with others.

"There's no class like ours, what we do and the experience we create," she says.

So that's how we get folks going: 'Oh, they franchise. I'm interested in that.'"

Stigliano takes pride in organic, mission-driven growth that is rooted in authenticity. Even as a franchise model, DivaDance emphasizes local connection and a personal touch. "I didn't invent the dance class," she says. "I just made it more accessible for folks."

The DivaDance team creates a consistent, authentic experience for dancers from day one. "It has to be real, and that starts even before someone becomes a member," Stigliano says. "One question we love to ask folks is, 'Why today?'"

This one question opens the door to real connection. Because behind every new signup is a story: a breakup, a cross-country move, a need for joy. "We all have a real reason that we do things," Stigliano says. "It's not always just like, 'Oh, I signed up.'"

This sense of community extends to the classes' structure and culture. "We all know it's hard to make friends as an adult," Stigliano says. "We celebrate people's milestones, how many classes you take. We even have Sweet 16. We don't wait until you've been coming to class for a year. At your 16th class, we're gonna recognize you."

Another small but powerful ritual is learning everyone's name, which lets people know you see them, recognize them and care about their experience.

"I can't think of anything less authentic in community than you not knowing someone's name or [just saying], 'Oh, I'm bad at names,'" Stigliano says.

For Stigliano, building community and scaling a national franchise aren't separate goals. Instead, they're the same mission playing out in different arenas. Whether she's setting the vision at headquarters or leading a class in person, the throughline is the same: confidence, connection and a culture of care.

After building a national franchise rooted in movement, mindset and meaningful community, Stigliano's advice to current and future business leaders is clear:

Start before everything's perfect. You don't need a polished logo or website to launch a dream business. Put your idea out there, run the class, gather feedback and build as you go.

You don't need a polished logo or website to launch a dream business. Put your idea out there, run the class, gather feedback and build as you go. Lead with heart and clarity. Authenticity is a business strategy. Know why your clients show up, and ask the deeper questions about what it takes to keep them as customers.

Authenticity is a business strategy. Know why your clients show up, and ask the deeper questions about what it takes to keep them as customers. Build community with intention. From celebrating milestones to hosting social events, creating space for connection outside of transactions builds loyalty that lasts.

From celebrating milestones to hosting social events, creating space for connection outside of transactions builds loyalty that lasts. Let feedback guide you. Whether it's a five-star review or a tough critique, every piece of feedback is a chance to learn, improve and show up for your community.

Whether it's a five-star review or a tough critique, every piece of feedback is a chance to learn, improve and show up for your community. Don't let the old story define you. You don't need to fit a certain mold to belong. In movement and business, there's space for everyone. You just have to start.

Watch the episode above to hear directly from Jami Stigliano, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every week.

Editorial contributions by Jiah Choe and Kristi Lindahl

