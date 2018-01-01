Dance Instructor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Providing you know how to dance, regardless of the style'-tap, highland, ballroom, ballet, swing, break, modern, disco, flamenco or line dancing'-there is big money to be earned by teaching people how to dance. If space is available, open a dance studio right in your own home. If not, operate your dance classes in conjunction with a suitable partner or partners who do have the space'fitness center, community center, music shop or a community college. Of course, you can also rent studio space, or even teach students right at their own homes. Expanding your business is as easy as hiring other dance instructors in the same or new styles to teach students and to work on a revenue-splitting basis. One-on-one instruction rates start at about $30 per hour, while group rates are less per student, but you can earn more by teaching numerous people to dance at the same time.