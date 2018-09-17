Business Ideas

Take a Look Back at Twitter's Earliest Incarnation
Twitter

Take a Look Back at Twitter's Earliest Incarnation

The company shared co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's first sketch of the platform.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
What Mac and Cheese Can Teach You About Business
Business Ideas

What Mac and Cheese Can Teach You About Business

Don't bury your benefits -- show off what you have to offer.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
How This Health Insurance Startup Found Its Light Bulb Idea
Startups

How This Health Insurance Startup Found Its Light Bulb Idea

The road map for this company includes the mantra "keeping going."
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
Editor's Note

I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur

When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Your Best Ideas Are the Ones No One Else Believes in
Innovation

Your Best Ideas Are the Ones No One Else Believes in

Airbnb, Rent the Runway and Foursquare all seemed odd -- or even off-putting -- at first glance.
Scott Belsky | 5 min read
Want to Start a Business? Follow These Tips to Come Up With a Winning Idea.
Business Ideas

Want to Start a Business? Follow These Tips to Come Up With a Winning Idea.

To come up with an idea, start with what you have.
Emily Richett | 2 min read
The Formula Jeff Bezos Uses to Identify Great Ideas
Jeff Bezos

The Formula Jeff Bezos Uses to Identify Great Ideas

The Amazon founder revealed his thought process in a recent interview.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How to Test a Business Idea Without Spending a Fortune
Business Ideas

How to Test a Business Idea Without Spending a Fortune

Use landing pages to validate demand and build a pre-marketing list.
Dustin Mathews | 6 min read
Video: This Week in Weed (August 20-24)

Video: This Week in Weed (August 20-24)

The Feds grow more weed, Wells Fargo says no-go to cannabis-friendly politician, and where to find the cheapest weed in the country!
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
Are You Sitting on Top of a Million-Dollar Idea?
Entrepreneurs

Are You Sitting on Top of a Million-Dollar Idea?

4 lessons you can learn from a successful entrepreneur about the business ideas that may be right under your nose.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
