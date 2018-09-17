Business Ideas
Failure
How to Successfully Fail in 3 Easy Steps
Brandon Steiner, founder and CEO of Steiner Sports Marketing, on knowing when to hang tough and knowing when to say enough.
More From This Topic
Take a Look Back at Twitter's Earliest Incarnation
The company shared co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's first sketch of the platform.
Business Ideas
What Mac and Cheese Can Teach You About Business
Don't bury your benefits -- show off what you have to offer.
Startups
How This Health Insurance Startup Found Its Light Bulb Idea
The road map for this company includes the mantra "keeping going."
Editor's Note
I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Innovation
Your Best Ideas Are the Ones No One Else Believes in
Airbnb, Rent the Runway and Foursquare all seemed odd -- or even off-putting -- at first glance.
Business Ideas
Want to Start a Business? Follow These Tips to Come Up With a Winning Idea.
To come up with an idea, start with what you have.
Jeff Bezos
The Formula Jeff Bezos Uses to Identify Great Ideas
The Amazon founder revealed his thought process in a recent interview.
Business Ideas
How to Test a Business Idea Without Spending a Fortune
Use landing pages to validate demand and build a pre-marketing list.
Video: This Week in Weed (August 20-24)
The Feds grow more weed, Wells Fargo says no-go to cannabis-friendly politician, and where to find the cheapest weed in the country!
Entrepreneurs
Are You Sitting on Top of a Million-Dollar Idea?
4 lessons you can learn from a successful entrepreneur about the business ideas that may be right under your nose.