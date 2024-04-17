This husband-and-wife power duo is the founder of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer kid's food brand in the U.S. Here's their advice to our subscribers.

As part of your Entrepreneur+ subscription, we look for opportunities to bring today's most innovative CEOs, celebrities, and successful entrepreneurs directly to you. We're excited to share this exclusive interview with the founders of Little Spoon, Angela Vranich and Ben Lewis. If you are not yet a subscriber, click here for one month free to Entrepreneur+.

This husband-and-wife power duo is the founder of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer kid's food brand in the U.S. They sold over 1 million meals in their first year of business. And now, Ben and Angela turn their attention to our subscribers so they can pass on their expert marketing tips and growth strategies that can be applied to any small business. Here is what we asked them about:

How to turn your unconventional thinking into a successful business

Cutting-edge marketing and branding techniques

The key to building relationships, even if you don't have many to start

Ways to become an authority and thought leader in your space