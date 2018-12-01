Entrepreneur Staff

10 Things You Should Know About Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros
Billionaires

10 Things You Should Know About Billionaire Philanthropist George Soros

On Wednesday, he was named Person of the Year by The Financial Times.
4 min read
The 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America
E360

The 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America

Check out the rankings of our fourth-annual Entrepreneur 360™ list.
1 min read
Week Wrap Up: From Myntra CEO's Resignation to Binny Bansal's Comeback Plan, Here's All You Need to Know
Week Wrap Up

Week Wrap Up: From Myntra CEO's Resignation to Binny Bansal's Comeback Plan, Here's All You Need to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 80 seconds
2 min read
State of the Marijuana Union 2018

State of the Marijuana Union 2018

From coast to coast, marijuana is now legal medically, recreationally, or both in 33 states, plus D.C., and counting.
2 min read
Danica Patrick: 'For Anything to Be Successful, It Needs to Come From a Place of Passion'
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Danica Patrick: 'For Anything to Be Successful, It Needs to Come From a Place of Passion'

Even if you might not be a perfect fit for something, your enthusiasm can be infectious.
1 min read
Randi Zuckerberg: 'Work, Sleep, Family, Friends, Fitness -- Pick 3'
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Randi Zuckerberg: 'Work, Sleep, Family, Friends, Fitness -- Pick 3'

On any given day, you can only focus on three of those aspects. Which would you choose?
1 min read
Here's What Drives Maria Sharapova as an Athlete and Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Here's What Drives Maria Sharapova as an Athlete and Entrepreneur

Sharapova won Wimbledon when she was just 17, but her career definitely didn't end there.
1 min read
Why Aubrey Marcus Says You Should Focus on One Thing -- but More Than One Product
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Why Aubrey Marcus Says You Should Focus on One Thing -- but More Than One Product

Be flexible about your approach, not your goals.
1 min read
Week Wrap Up: From Mahindra-Musk Friendship to Oyo's Latest Investor, Here's All You Need to Know
Week Wrap Up

Week Wrap Up: From Mahindra-Musk Friendship to Oyo's Latest Investor, Here's All You Need to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 80 seconds
1 min read
Six Entrepreneurs Share Tricks For Diffusing Office Conflict
Office Culture

Six Entrepreneurs Share Tricks For Diffusing Office Conflict

Arguments are bound to happen. Here's how to deal with them.
3 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 12: What Are You Going to Do With Our $400,000?
Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 12: What Are You Going to Do With Our $400,000?

The judges hear some excellent pitches, but only manage to come to an agreement with one startup.
1 min read
Week Wrap Up: From FreeCharge Founder's New Venture to Week's Hottest News. Here's All You Need to Know
Week Wrap Up

Week Wrap Up: From FreeCharge Founder's New Venture to Week's Hottest News. Here's All You Need to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 80 seconds
1 min read
These 3 Investors Explain How You Can Get Funding
Entrepreneur LIVE!

These 3 Investors Explain How You Can Get Funding

Here's how to meet investors and give your business the best chance at success.
1 min read
Finding Your Next Big Idea and Seeing It Through
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Finding Your Next Big Idea and Seeing It Through

The big ideas are already there, but are you listening to them?
1 min read
Big Ideas on How to Survive the 21st Century
Books

Big Ideas on How to Survive the 21st Century

TED curator Chris Anderson's favorite books can help you gain a new perspective.
3 min read
