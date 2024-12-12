By leveraging its demographic dividend and evolving policies, India is uniquely positioned to become the preferred choice for global enterprises seeking scalability, resilience, and a future-ready operational base.

India's global capability center (GCC) ecosystem is being driven by its skilled workforce, digital infrastructure, progressive policy frameworks, and the startup ecosystem, amid competition from established hubs like Singapore, Poland, and Ireland, according to a report by Inductus GCC.

"The country's ability to cater to diverse industries – from technology and financial services to healthcare and manufacturing – highlights its unmatched adaptability and appeal to multinational corporations. Furthermore, initiatives like Digital India, Skill India, and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have reinforced its position as a dynamic and forward-looking GCC destination," the report said.

India's advantage comes from state-specific incentives, digital infrastructure, and the startup ecosystem. "Progressive states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu provide tailored fiscal and operational benefits, creating localized centers of excellence. The Digital India campaign has significantly improved connectivity and digital literacy, particularly in tier-I cities. And, with over 80,000 startups, India offers unique opportunities for GCCs to integrate with innovative enterprises," the report said.

However, there are some challenges too such as a fragmented policy framework in India. State-specific policies, while advantageous, can create complexity and inconsistencies, unlike centralized systems in Ireland and Singapore. While tier-I cities are well-equipped, tier-II and tier-III cities lack comparable infrastructure to attract GCCs. The report added that India lags behind global hubs like Singapore and Ireland in providing direct and substantial incentives for research and innovation. India's regulatory landscape has improved, but challenges like bureaucratic delays and multilayered approvals persist.

Additionally, the report throws light into the best practices India can follow from other countries.

Ireland: Uniform and predictable fiscal policies, including low corporate tax rates and substantial R&D tax credits, attract high-value GCCs.

Singapore: Seamless regulatory processes, extensive grants for emerging technologies, and leadership in digital infrastructure set benchmarks.

Poland: Integration with EU programs ensures robust funding for innovation and a high-quality workforce.

Philippines: Tailored fiscal incentives and a focus on language and cultural compatibility make it a leader in service-oriented GCCs.

Recommendations and Global Co-operation

The report puts forward some recommendations that India should focus on to maintain its competitive edge and evolve as a global GCC leader. These include: Policy harmonization (Establishing a unified framework for GCC incentives across states); infrastructure development in tier-II and tier-III cities; strengthening R&D support (Increase funding for R&D through tax credits and innovation grants); streamlining regulatory processes; and focus on future-ready skills.

The report also suggests initiatives for global cooperation such as leverage talent exchange programs, fostering knowledge sharing alliances, utilizing trade agreements for GCC growth, and expanding India's GCC brand globally.