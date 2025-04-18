The stock market was closed for Good Friday on April 18. Here's what's closed for Easter Sunday, April 20.

Easter 2025 is on Sunday, April 20, and a slew of companies, from retailers to restaurants to grocery stores, will be closed in observance of the holiday.

For some businesses, however, closures will be location-specific (Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Applebee's, and Wendy's, for example). Check with your local stores before heading out.

Here's what we know so far about what is open and closed for Easter 2025.

What's closed on Easter?

Major retailers, including Costco, Target, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Apple stores, and Best Buy, are closed.

If you're planning a last minute shopping trip to Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and T.J. Maxx, wait until Monday. These stores will all be closed.

When it comes to food, Aldi, Chick-fil-A, and Publix are all closed.

Chipotle and Cava will also be closed.

What is open on Easter?

Walmart, the country's largest retailer, will be open, a spokesperson has confirmed to numerous outlets. And so will Home Depot, but with limited hours. Hours will be posted online.

Most Whole Foods are open as well, but are closing early at 6 p.m. in many locations, per USA Today. Check with your local store.

Kroger's stores and Harris Teeter stores will be open.

Wegman's stores and Winn-Dixie stores will be open regular hours on Easter.

Trader Joe's will be open.

CVS will also be open, but a spokesperson told Nexstar that some stores will have limited hours and to should check with your local location.

Petsmart will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This list will be updated.