Hollywood could be on the brink of its biggest shake-up yet. Warner Bros. Discovery, home to Harry Potter, Batman, and HBO, has entered exclusive talks to sell its studios and HBO Max to Netflix for $83 billion, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Netflix surged ahead after a bidding war with Comcast and Paramount by offering mostly cash and promising to keep Warner Bros. films in theaters. The pledge marks a strategic shift for a company known for prioritizing streaming.

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said. “Together, we can help define the next century of storytelling.”

Read more

Amazon May Ditch USPS and Build Its Own Postal Service



Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images

Amazon might stop relying on the U.S. Postal Service and create its own rival, nationwide delivery system, according to a report in The Washington Post. The company’s contract with USPS expires in October 2026, and tense renewal talks have been complicated by President Trump’s push to privatize the agency.

Amazon currently pays the USPS billions each year and accounts for about 7.5% of its revenue. But Amazon says it was blindsided when USPS signaled plans to auction off shipping capacity, adding uncertainty to its logistics plans.

With its growing fleet of planes, electric vans, drones, autonomous vehicles, and even rockets, Amazon now appears ready to play postman.

Read more

Trader Joe’s Reveals Why It Pulled One of Its Most Popular Items from the Shelves



Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s fans have lost a little holiday cheer this season after the grocer confirmed that its Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s will not return for 2025.

The uproar began when shoppers on Reddit noticed the cookies hadn’t returned. Some customers who did find boxes said they tasted “like toothpaste,” fueling speculation and panic among loyalists.

This week, Trader Joe’s confirmed it pulled the item after this year’s batch failed its taste standards. A tough break for holiday cookie hunters. Some shoppers reported snagging boxes before they disappeared, only to complain the cookies tasted overly minty.

Read more

Waymo Is in Hot Water After Self-Driving Cars Ignore School Bus Stop Signs



GDMatt66/Getty Images

Federal regulators are investigating Waymo after its robottaxis were caught driving past stopped school buses in Austin, Texas — an illegal move that puts children at risk.

Police say Waymo’s autonomous cars have blown past flashing red lights and extended stop arms at least 19 times this school year, even after the company claimed it had updated its software. Officials have issued 20 citations and demanded Waymo pause operations.

Waymo insists its vehicles now perform better than human drivers. But Texas regulators will decide if that claim passes the test, and the next school bus.

Read more

7-Eleven Brings Japan’s Cult-Favorite Egg Salad Sandwich to the U.S.



7-Eleven

Americans have been begging for it, and now it’s here. 7-Eleven has quietly launched its Japanese-style egg salad sandwich in select U.S. stores, answering years of online pleas from fans who discovered the viral snack abroad.

Based on Japan’s beloved tamago sando, the sandwich is built on soft milk bread and filled with a rich, Kewpie mayo-based egg salad that devotees once traveled 6,700 miles to taste. Anthony Bourdain famously called it “a pillow of love,” fueling its legend.

Back in Japan, this sandwich costs the equivalent of $1.50. Stateside, early customers are spotting it for $5.49. It’s pricey, but far cheaper than a 14-hour flight.

Read more