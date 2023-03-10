Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#18 Ranked #9 last year
- Initial investment
-
$125K - $1.3M
- Units as of 2022
-
81,887 19.2% over 3 years
Start a 7-Eleven Franchise | Costs, and Requirements
Read on to explore everything you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 7-Eleven franchise.
7-Eleven’s History
7-Eleven is a franchise of convenience stores in the U.S. and abroad. Founded in 1927 in Dallas, Texas, the store in its modern form has become known for its Slurpees and Big Gulp deals.
7-Eleven prides itself on being a place to pick up something you forgot at the grocery store, grab a snack, and fuel up your vehicle.
Whether it's a hot or cold beverage, a lotto ticket, or a toothbrush, 7-Eleven has built its brand based on convenience and what community members may need.
There are over 7,300 7-Eleven franchises in the United States, and outside the U.S., more than 59,000 locations.
As a result, 7-Eleven is a consistent high-ranker inEntrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Top Global Franchises lists. These rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Why Should You Open Your Own 7-Eleven Franchise?
If you enjoy serving and getting to know your community, a 7-Eleven franchise might suit your business needs. It also could be a great alternative to owning a full-size grocery and all-in-one shop.
Additionally, if you open a location, you can benefit from 7-Eleven's commitment to your growth. As a franchisor, 7-Eleven prioritizes training franchise owners and creating a support system. They know that if a franchisee thrives, it will positively impact the rest of the stores.
As a result, they support franchisees the best they can.
What Are the Pros of Being a 7-Eleven Franchise Owner?
As a potential franchisee, you will be looking to open a location for a currently established business. This means that owning a franchise is slightly different from starting a business from the ground up.
Take a look at the five perks of being a franchise owner with 7-Eleven.
1. Support and Assistance
Because 7-Eleven has been in business since 1927, they know the ropes. This means they can provide you with the following:
- Training on-the-job, in the classroom, and additional training at local training centers.
- Real estate assistance (including lease negotiation and site selection).
- National and local advertising (co-op advertising, national media, regional advertising, SEO, social media, email marketing, ad templates, website development, and more).
- Built in customer loyalty.
- Internal financing program for short-term financial support.
Most businesses in the franchise industry do not offer internal financial assistance and will refer you to independent loan resources or SBA franchise loans. However, 7-Eleven’s internal financing program can provide up to 65% financing on its initial franchise fee.
This will vary based on franchise and location but these are huge perks that 7-eleven franchise owners can uniquely benefit from.
2. Brand Name Recognition
Because 7-Eleven can be found almost anywhere in the U.S. and globally, your store has built-in customer loyalty and brand recognition. Customers who know 7-Eleven may already be familiar with the company's unique products, including one of the most popular, the Big Gulp.
One of the most challenging things about starting a small business is bringing in customers, but when you franchise a 7-Eleven, you’ll have a built-in customer base. Instead of building a following from scratch, you can focus on day-to-day operations and provide an excellent customer experience to make your 7-Eleven location stand out.
3. Higher Success Rate
Brand recognition and success rate go hand in hand. When you don’t have to build a business from the ground up, you don’t have to claw your way to the top.
4. Buying Benefits
As a standalone business owner, ordering products and supplies can be a costly guessing game. However, 7-Eleven comes with data and discounts. An established business comes with the knowledge of the necessary volume and the ability to buy in bulk and, by extension, lower costs.
You also have the power of the parent company behind you to negotiate deals on goods and supplies for the entire franchise system that will benefit you and your fellow franchise owners.
The best news? 7-Eleven sources more than 1,000 new products each year.
5. Higher Profits
Again, brand recognition is a massive part of your business's success. Because people know and love 7-Eleven, you’re likely to make higher profits compared to opening your own, unknown convenience store. Your franchise will come with a built-in customer base, and popularity equals profits.
In addition, one fee you will not have to worry about with 7-Eleven is the royalty fee. While most franchise systems operate this way, 7-Eleven shares the gross profits with its franchise owners, which is sales receipts less the cost of the merchandise sold.
Are There Cons of Being a 7-Eleven Franchise Owner?
Here’s the thing: you must make a well-informed decision. Entering into franchise ownership is no joke, so this article will show you both sides to help you make the best decision.
1. Restrictions
While becoming a franchise owner means you’ll be your own boss, you must remember that the storefront is yours, but 7-Eleven is still a corporation. Some decisions will be yours, but others you will not have control over.
Some of the decisions that might be out of your hands include:
- Hours and days of operation
- Aesthetic: layout, design, signage, decor
- Products and services
- Marketing and advertising
In addition, keep in mind that the corporation has the last say, so make sure you feel out 7-Eleven’s management style to see if it’s the right fit for you.
2. Initial Cost
To be part of the 7-Eleven team, you should ensure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs.
Additionally, you should prepare for ongoing fees, including advertising and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements and net worth.
Generally, the more well-known the franchise, the higher the franchise fee. This article will get into 7-Eleven’s facts and figures a little later, but know that 7-Eleven is not a low-cost franchise.
3. Continuous Costs
Regardless of if you decide to own a franchise or go it alone, there will be ongoing operational costs. When you decide to be a franchise owner you can think of it as though you are a renter, and 7-Eleven is your landlord. To use their property, you will have to keep paying for it.
Ongoing costs of owning a franchise include:
- Payroll
- Advertising costs
- Charge for training services
4. Minimal Financial Privacy
7-Eleven will need to vet your finances and oversee your financial performance as a franchise owner. Before you enter your agreement, ensure you are comfortable sharing that information.
7 Steps for Opening a 7-Eleven Franchise
1. Qualifications, Costs, Requirements
The 7-Eleven franchise model has some qualifications, costs, and financial requirements specific to its brand that you must meet to become a franchise owner.
Qualifications include:
- Citizenship: You must have U.S. citizenship or permanent residency
- Age: You must be 21 or older
- Ownership: Must not own any business that competes with 7-Eleven
Upfront investment costs include:
- Minimum Liquid Assets: $100,000
- Initial Franchise Fee (will vary by store)
- Opening Inventory Down Payment: $20,000
- Business license and permits
- Insurance
2. Apply
Once you’ve read through 7-Eleven’s franchise agreement requirements, it’s time to complete the application process. Ensure you fill out all information accurately, so your application process runs smoothly.
3. Assessments and Meetings
If your application meets their qualifications, one of 7-Eleven’s Franchise Sales Representatives will reach out to you to go over your results and next steps.
You’ll also attend a series of meetings and trainings. During these meetings, you will:
- Participate in general sessions to learn more about the franchise
- Learn with other prospective 7-Eleven franchise owners
- Receive more insight into goods, services, business structure, and additional important information
4. Choose Your Location
As you decide if opening a 7-Eleven is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a 7-Eleven franchise would do well in your community.
Some communities may not be zoned for this type of store, so be sure to get an idea of what real estate inventory there is in your area.
Consider your location. Are you near a highway exit? What kind of foot traffic will pass by your store? Are you in a rural, suburban, or urban area? Consider the demands of each of these settings.
Also, think about your competition — other convenience stores. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the best possible growth of your new store.
7-Eleven has an easy-to-use tool that will show you available locations in your area. Check it out.
5. The Offer
At this point, you’ve met the qualifications and completed your research. Now, it’s time to talk about an offer.
Read the fine print. Negotiate. Make sure that the agreement works for you.
6. Training
One of the best parts about being a new franchisee is that there is a roadmap for you to follow. 7-Eleven has been in business for almost 100 years, so they’ve got a successful training program.
7-Eleven will take you through six to eight weeks of in-store training called “C.O.O.L.” — College of Operations Leadership. This training will prepare you to open your store, complete daily operations, and train future employees.
7. Open
Once you’ve completed your training, it’s time to open your very own storefront. What should you do? Celebrate with a Slurpee or two in your new 7-Eleven franchise.
How you can start a 7-Eleven franchise
Ready to dive into this new business opportunity? You’ve got the details and background knowledge. You’ve got the pros and cons of the 7-Eleven franchise business.
If opening your own 7-Eleven sounds like a dream come true, it’s time to make moves and start slurping up success.
Company Overview
About 7-Eleven
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1964 (59 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 2,800
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 81,887 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 7-Eleven franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $0 - $1,000,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $125,250 - $1,333,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10-20% off franchise fee, up to $50,000; preferred interest rates and special financing
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- 7-Eleven offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- 7-Eleven has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 240 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
National MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 7-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where 7-Eleven landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where 7-Eleven ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #18 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #1 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #2 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #23 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #26 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #1 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in Convenience Stores in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Convenience Stores Category
