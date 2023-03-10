Started in Chicago, The Great Frame Up opened its first location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1971 and started franchising four years later.

Stores include a vertical viewing board for seeing the art as it would appear on a wall with various mat and frame selections. Full service options allow customers to frame pieces themselves or have staff members do it for them. The stores carry in-stock frames, mats, glass, framed art, unframed posters and prints, catalogs with thousands of prints and ready-made frames.

The Great Frame Up is part of Franchise Concepts Inc., a group that includes Deck The Walls and Framing & Art Centre.