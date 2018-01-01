Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019
Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

From fresh industries to the established spaces that show no signs of slowing down, here are the 10 franchise categories we believe will boom in 2019.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
RadioShack Is Now Selling in Unexpected Places. Will Anyone Buy?
RadioShack Is Now Selling in Unexpected Places. Will Anyone Buy?

After hanging on through two bankruptcies, RadioShack struck a deal to open small locations inside a franchise called HobbyTown. Now, the question: Will this help or hurt both brands?
Clint Carter | 14 min read
Reduce Turnover of Hourly Workers With These 6 Tips
Reduce Turnover of Hourly Workers With These 6 Tips

Employee turnover can be costly for businesses that rely on hourly workers.
Desmond Lim | 6 min read
3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm
3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm

Be honest about your expectations, explore multiple firms and above all, trust your gut.
Stephanie Schomer | 3 min read
Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled
Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled

Scott Gittrich used to work at Domino's. Now, as the founder of Toppers Pizza franchise, he uses his marketing to tell customers everything the big players are doing wrong -- and why his brand is better.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees
Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees

For more freedom and proximity to family, Raj and Veenu Prakash bought a Lightbridge Academy franchise -- and have since become an integral part of their New Jersey Community.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
5 Steps for Dispensary Owners Thinking of Partnering With a Franchisor or Licensor

5 Steps for Dispensary Owners Thinking of Partnering With a Franchisor or Licensor

Franchising or licensing are two options for the majority of dispensary owners who lack the resources to grow beyond one location.
Christian Hageseth | 6 min read
The 7 Best Ways to Find Hourly Workers For Your Business
The 7 Best Ways to Find Hourly Workers For Your Business

Hiring hourly workers is a very different process than hiring white-collar workers.
Desmond Lim | 5 min read
Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.
Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.

Why travel advisory franchises are working hard to recruit hard-working veterans.
Clint Carter | 13 min read
As Restaurant Chains End 'No-Poach' Policies, How Will Franchisees Retain Trained Employees?
As Restaurant Chains End 'No-Poach' Policies, How Will Franchisees Retain Trained Employees?

To manage turnover, restaurant franchisees need to identify strategies to improve employee engagement.
Steven Kramer | 4 min read

Franchising is a way for companies to expand their business by licensing the rights to third-party retailers or individuals -- or franchisees -- who then can use the franchise's logo, name and business model.

There are three different kinds of franchises. They include:

  • Distributorships, such as withToyota, which licenses the right for a third party to sell the parent company product.

  • Trademark licensing, which allows companies to buy the right to use the parent company's trademark along with their own brand, such as what Coca-Cola licenses to other companies.

  • Business format franchises, such as Subway, which offer its franchisees the right to sell its goods and/or services using its business model.

Popular franchises: Some examples of popular and well-known franchise models are in the food industry -- many of which have gone international -- such as McDonald's, Subway and Pizza Hut. Starbucks, which is commonly thought to be a franchise, is not.

For more information about top franchise businesses, check out Entrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500® Rankings, or get the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

