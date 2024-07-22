Join the #1 Breakfast Franchise with Eggs Up Grill! Eggs Up Grill has a talented executive team focused on driving the strategic growth of the brand. They provide franchisees access to open territories, the ability to diversify a portfolio, and is a brand with demonstrable growth.
3 Benefits of owning an Eggs Up Grill franchise:
- Ranked #1 breakfast franchise with a proven business model and strong average unit volumes.
- Flexible daytime hours from 6 am to 2 pm promote work-life balance and staff retention.
- Comprehensive training, supply chain support, active field support, and robust marketing.
Eggs Up Grill is a breakfast, brunch, and lunch franchise that offers a warm, community-focused dining experience with made-to-order American-style meals. Recognized as the number one breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for three consecutive years, it offers a single day-part model with significant growth potential and a guest-centric culture.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $752,000 - $988,000
- Initial Franchise Fee: $45,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $150,000
- Net Worth Required: $500,000