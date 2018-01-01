Joel Trammell is CEO of Black Box, which provides IT infrastructure services, and the founder of CEO software company Khorus. He is also the author of the The CEO Tightrope.
Entrepreneurs
'Bizarro World' Management Is Not a Viable Strategy
Every successful company has policies, procedures and bureaucracy because grown-ups have learned chaos is not a good alternative.
First Positioning Is as Important to Your Startup as First Impressions Are to Your Career
Avoid the common mistakes many hard-charging entrepreneurial CEOs make.
CEOs
6 Challenges Awaiting You When Finally You Become CEO
There's no guidebook when you reach the top and not everybody succeeds.
Accountability
The Consequences of This CEO's After-Hours Outburst Show Why Accountability Is a 24/7 Job
As KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger recently discovered, CEOs are never off the clock
CEOs
This Is the Job That Best Prepares You for CEO Success
Best training ground for the C-suite isn't glamorous, just crucial.
Company Culture
3 Ways to Engage Offsite Employees in Your Culture
Reinforcing business culture beyond headquarters requires a blend of high-tech communication and personal interaction.
Ready for Anything
Why You Should Encourage Whistleblowing in Your Organization
Make it easy for employees at every level to raise a red flag about both problems and opportunities.
Decision Making
A 3-Step Process to Making Better Decisions
Knowing if, when and how to make decisions requires experience and self-awareness.
CEOs
You're a Real CEO When Your Company Is Bigger Than Your Title
Even if they founded the company, CEO is a pompous title for somebody supervising a handful of employees.
Hiring
When to Hire Raw Talent vs. Job Experience
Experience is a must for some jobs, but people with raw talent offer unique benefits.
Entrepreneurs
How to Solicit Valuable Feedback From Your Board
Your board of directors can be a huge help, but only if you prompt them to provide the right type of input.
Budgets
4 Considerations at Least as Important as Not Going Over Budget
If sticking to the budget requires quashing initiative and going rigid in a dynamic business climate, it's time for a new measure of success.
Acquisitions
4 Ways to Develop a Better Exit Strategy
Build a great business first. The rest will follow.
Competition
Enemy Mine: Rethink Your Approach to the Competition
Many entrepreneurs are not thinking enough about their potential competition. Survival depends upon keeping your "enemies" close.
Growth Strategies
Balance Growth vs. Profitability With These 4 Tips
CEOs must know whether they are prioritizing growth or profitability and manage accordingly.