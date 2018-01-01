Joel Trammell

Guest Writer
Veteran CEO; CEO, Black Box; Founder, Khorus

Joel Trammell is CEO of Black Box, which provides IT infrastructure services, and the founder of CEO software company Khorus. He is also the author of the The CEO Tightrope.

'Bizarro World' Management Is Not a Viable Strategy
Entrepreneurs

'Bizarro World' Management Is Not a Viable Strategy

Every successful company has policies, procedures and bureaucracy because grown-ups have learned chaos is not a good alternative.
5 min read
First Positioning Is as Important to Your Startup as First Impressions Are to Your Career
hiring process

First Positioning Is as Important to Your Startup as First Impressions Are to Your Career

Avoid the common mistakes many hard-charging entrepreneurial CEOs make.
3 min read
6 Challenges Awaiting You When Finally You Become CEO
CEOs

6 Challenges Awaiting You When Finally You Become CEO

There's no guidebook when you reach the top and not everybody succeeds.
5 min read
The Consequences of This CEO's After-Hours Outburst Show Why Accountability Is a 24/7 Job
Accountability

The Consequences of This CEO's After-Hours Outburst Show Why Accountability Is a 24/7 Job

As KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger recently discovered, CEOs are never off the clock
4 min read
This Is the Job That Best Prepares You for CEO Success
CEOs

This Is the Job That Best Prepares You for CEO Success

Best training ground for the C-suite isn't glamorous, just crucial.
3 min read
3 Ways to Engage Offsite Employees in Your Culture
Company Culture

3 Ways to Engage Offsite Employees in Your Culture

Reinforcing business culture beyond headquarters requires a blend of high-tech communication and personal interaction.
5 min read
Why You Should Encourage Whistleblowing in Your Organization
Ready for Anything

Why You Should Encourage Whistleblowing in Your Organization

Make it easy for employees at every level to raise a red flag about both problems and opportunities.
4 min read
A 3-Step Process to Making Better Decisions
Decision Making

A 3-Step Process to Making Better Decisions

Knowing if, when and how to make decisions requires experience and self-awareness.
4 min read
You're a Real CEO When Your Company Is Bigger Than Your Title
CEOs

You're a Real CEO When Your Company Is Bigger Than Your Title

Even if they founded the company, CEO is a pompous title for somebody supervising a handful of employees.
4 min read
When to Hire Raw Talent vs. Job Experience
Hiring

When to Hire Raw Talent vs. Job Experience

Experience is a must for some jobs, but people with raw talent offer unique benefits.
4 min read
How to Solicit Valuable Feedback From Your Board
Entrepreneurs

How to Solicit Valuable Feedback From Your Board

Your board of directors can be a huge help, but only if you prompt them to provide the right type of input.
4 min read
4 Considerations at Least as Important as Not Going Over Budget
Budgets

4 Considerations at Least as Important as Not Going Over Budget

If sticking to the budget requires quashing initiative and going rigid in a dynamic business climate, it's time for a new measure of success.
3 min read
4 Ways to Develop a Better Exit Strategy
Acquisitions

4 Ways to Develop a Better Exit Strategy

Build a great business first. The rest will follow.
4 min read
Enemy Mine: Rethink Your Approach to the Competition
Competition

Enemy Mine: Rethink Your Approach to the Competition

Many entrepreneurs are not thinking enough about their potential competition. Survival depends upon keeping your "enemies" close.
5 min read
Balance Growth vs. Profitability With These 4 Tips
Growth Strategies

Balance Growth vs. Profitability With These 4 Tips

CEOs must know whether they are prioritizing growth or profitability and manage accordingly.
4 min read
