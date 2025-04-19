Develop future-proof tech skills even if you have no previous tech experience, such as data storytelling, Python, ChatGTP, Internet of Things and more.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data storytelling will account for 75% of all data consumed by 2025, according to research and advisory firm Gartner. This is the process of using narration and visualization to communicate insights your data provides. It's gained popularity because it's so effective for businesses that make data-driven decisions based on complex information.

Still, approximately 75% of the data that companies collect remains unused because the technique isn't widespread. Now, you can develop future-proof tech skills with the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $55.97.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 has a perfect 5 out of 5 stars rating on Microsoft Choice Software because you can type less while coding more with IntelliCode, enjoy the deep insights CodeLens provides from your code, use Live Share for seamless collaboration, and so much more.

You don't have to be intimidated because so many of these courses are designed for novices, such as Learn to Code with Python 3, C++ for Absolute Beginners, Java Programming for Complete Beginners,

MySQL & SQL for Beginners and 2024 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp. You'll also be very hands-on with The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing and Computer Vision & Deep Learning with OpenCV and Python: Build 15 Projects.

Get a handle on artificial intelligence with the CHATGPT Series: OPENAI Fundament, or dive into the Internet of Things with Google Assistant Automation IoT Development. Develop skills for major tech players in Salesforce in Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training and ChatGPT for Salesforce Development.

Children love learning new things when the process is fun, and this bundle offers a chance to help your children develop high-demand skills for the future with The Game Development and Coding for Kids module. It's designed to unleash your kid's creativity and imagination, introducing them to real programming in a way that's truly simple and genuinely fun. The course is presented by Zenva, a leading education platform offering world-class training in coding, AI skills, and game creation to over 1 million learners. It's a huge favorite, rated 4.9 out of 5 stars by previous students.

Get the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle while the price has dropped to $55.97 from $64.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.