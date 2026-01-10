Manage a Lifetime of Complex Projects for Only $40

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A Project Management Institute study found that organizations waste an average of $122 million for every $1 billion invested due to poor project performance. If you’re managing multiple projects, juggling team schedules or trying to keep stakeholders informed without a proper system, things fall through the cracks. Now you can easily plan, execute and track projects from start to finish with a lifetime license for the Windows version of Microsoft Project Professional 2024 for just $39.97.

Enterprise-grade project management without the enterprise cost

Microsoft Project Professional 2024 gives you the tools large organizations use to manage complex projects. Pre-built templates help you start projects on the right track without building frameworks from scratch. The software auto-populates start and end dates based on task dependencies, so you’re not manually calculating timelines every time something shifts.

Gantt charts with task path highlighting show you exactly how tasks relate to each other and where bottlenecks might occur. Multiple built-in timelines let you visualize complex schedules in ways that make sense to different stakeholders. You can run what-if scenarios to test different task assignments before committing resources.

Built-in reports like burndown and Resource Overview give you data-driven insights to share with stakeholders. The timesheet feature captures time spent on both project and non-project work, which helps with accurate payroll, invoicing and resource allocation. Intuitive baselines let you track actual progress against your original project plan so you can spot deviations early.

The software syncs with Project Online and Project Server for teams that need centralized project management. Collaboration features let you hover over team members’ names to see their online presence and start chats or calls through Microsoft Teams for Business.

