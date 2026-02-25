AI chatbots have infiltrated U.S. high schools in alarming ways. Nearly 60% of American teenagers say students at their school use AI chatbots to cheat “very often” or “somewhat often,” according to a new Pew Research study. The researchers found that teens now view cheating with AI as “a regular feature of student life.”

More than half of teenagers—54%—now use tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot for homework help, double the rate from just one year ago. While 44% use AI for some assignments, 10% rely on chatbots for most or all schoolwork.

The survey of 1,458 teenagers shows how quickly chatbots have changed school life. In 2023, only 13% used ChatGPT for school. Now nearly half use AI for research, over 40% get help with math problems, and more than a third use bots to edit their writing.

