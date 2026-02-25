A new battle is heating up over who controls restaurant customers. DoorDash’s $1.2 billion acquisition of SevenRooms puts the delivery giant in direct competition with OpenTable, which has dominated reservations since 1998. American Express escalated the fight by buying Tock for $400 million, creating a three-way war.

The stakes are massive. OpenTable controls 60,000 restaurants, while Resy (owned by AmEx) will reach 25,000 venues after integrating Tock. DoorDash already dominates food delivery with 67% market share, but reservations offer complete customer data across delivery, takeout, and dine-in experiences.

For restaurant owners, this competition means better deals and more options. OpenTable charges both monthly fees and per-diner covers, while Resy offers simple monthly pricing. Now DoorDash provides cash incentives for bookings and exclusive tables for subscribers, forcing all platforms to compete harder.

