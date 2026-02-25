5 Business Technology Trends Leaders Can’t Ignore in 2026

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways In 2026, the focus moves from pilots, experimentation and potential to tangible outcomes. Progress will come from recognizing opportunities amid the noise and using AI with clear goals.

Agentic AI is moving from chatbots to autonomous workflows, robotics-as-a-service is going mainstream, and small language models are replacing one-size-fits-all AI with focused, cost-efficient alternatives.

FinOps practices are becoming essential to manage cloud costs and usage, and cybersecurity is shifting toward proactive, AI-driven threat detection.

For years, business technology trends, with AI at the forefront, have promised sweeping digital transformation and outsized ROI. However, while the technology advanced rapidly, many organizations stayed stuck in experimentation mode, running pilots that rarely translated into results.

So, is the time for execution finally here?

From my perspective as a managing partner at an IT services company, the answer is yes. As Deloitte recently observed, “The focus has moved from endless pilots to real business value … because the pace of change itself has accelerated.”

The latest 2026 tech predictions once again place AI at the center of this shift. The difference is that the conversation changed from technology’s potential to tangible outcomes. For you, as a leader, progress will come from recognizing opportunities amid the noise and using AI with clear goals — to make teams more productive, costs more manageable and decisions faster and better informed.

Agentic AI: From chatbots to autonomous workflows

If the AI buzz of 2025 was about chatbots, 2026 is about autonomous agents. Agentic AI is moving beyond tools that assist people and toward systems that can run entire workflows end-to-end.

Enterprises are already seeing tangible results. At Walmart, AI agents help handle payroll and paid time off, support merchandising teams and make it easier for customers to find the right products for any occasion. Another example is AstraZeneca, where agentic AI acts as a research assistant, automating repetitive tasks, making sense of massive datasets and helping scientists move faster from insight to discovery.

Agentic AI is among the technology trends for smaller businesses, too — initially used to automate tasks like scheduling or basic customer support. In 2026, I expect many of these early experiments to move into production as companies redesign entire processes around AI agents in business, rather than just automating fragmented steps.

This leads to more consistent execution, less dependence and clearer visibility into what’s happening across the business. The payoff is the ability to grow with more control and fewer surprises, without adding layers of management or headcount.

Physical AI: Robotics-as-a-service goes mainstream

This year, AI is moving into the physical world, including robots, smart machines, sensors and connected devices.

For small and mid-sized businesses, access is the crucial change. As costs fall and capabilities improve, robotics and IoT are increasingly available as services, making it possible to automate physical work without owning or maintaining complex equipment. I’ve seen this in Accedia’s recent retail IoT project, where a cloud-connected vending platform reduced on-site service visits by over 30% while creating new advertising revenue.

At the enterprise end, a prominent example is Amazon. After deploying its millionth warehouse robot and improving efficiency by 10%, the company is now offering parts of its AI and robotics technology to others. As this “robots for hire” model matures, it could dramatically reduce labor-intensive bottlenecks across industries like manufacturing, retail and construction.

Small language models: The shift from big AI to smart AI

Large language models may have dominated headlines until now, but the AI trend for 2026 is small language models (SLMs). Designed to be smaller, faster and more focused, these models are better suited to specific business tasks rather than broad, general-purpose use. Gartner predicts that by 2027, context-specific models like these will be used at least three times more often than large language models, because organizations move away from a one-size-fits-all approach and adopt AI tailored to their industries.

SLMs have received far less attention and fanfare, but they offer a compelling alternative for organizations of all sizes. Because they are trained on narrower datasets and optimized for specific tasks, they require less computing power to run and maintain. This directly lowers infrastructure and cloud costs, reduces energy consumption and gives companies better control over data.

Cloud computing in the AI era: FinOps is a must

Cloud computing is entering a new phase shaped by AI-heavy workloads. As companies move AI models into production, cloud usage becomes more bursty and compute-intensive, and spending can rise faster than expected. What once felt manageable can quickly turn into a financial blind spot.

FinOps changes that dynamic. Applied to AI, it means treating cloud usage as a business investment: clear ownership of AI workloads, close tracking of usage and guardrails that scale with demand. IDC points out that when cost discipline is paired with agentic AI that drives productivity, businesses are far more likely to realize measurable value, without cloud costs quietly eroding margins.

Rethinking cybersecurity: When threats move faster than teams

Along with other 2026 tech trends, one theme keeps surfacing: security. Cyber threats are getting faster and more automated, and attackers are increasingly using AI to scale fraud. The impact is already widespread — 81% of small businesses experienced a security or data breach in the past year, with AI-powered attacks involved in more than 40% of cases.

That’s why the focus is shifting from “respond quickly” to “spot trouble early.” You’re expected to use AI defensively — to detect unusual behavior, flag risks in real time and stop incidents before they escalate into downtime or data loss.

There’s also a newer risk to manage: the AI systems you’re deploying. Increased reliance on AI means the models themselves must be protected — guarding against data leaks, misuse and unauthorized access.

This raises the bar for security. Stronger, more forward-looking protection isn’t optional, but it helps prevent disruptions, reduce legal and regulatory exposure, and maintain the trust of customers and partners.

If 2026 proves anything, it’s that adding more technology doesn’t automatically improve how your business runs. What really matters is deciding which business technology trends are worth your time and energy. If you navigate 2026 well, you won’t chase every shiny new idea — you’ll choose deliberately, with real results in mind. That ability to be selective and to say no when something doesn’t serve the business is what will set you apart.

