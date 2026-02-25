Slash Interruptions With Microsoft Office 2024 Home and Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average employee is interrupted every three minutes and five seconds, according to a study by researchers at the University of California, Irvine. With an average of 23 minutes to get back on track, that’s an astoundingly low amount of productivity in a day.

To squeeze the most out of your uninterrupted time — and jump back in faster — you need working programs that are fast, critically acclaimed, and easy-to-use.

For a powerful working experience, invest in Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License, available now for only $99.97 (MSRP $249.99) until Mar. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The bundle includes Word for writing, Excel for data analysis, PowerPoint for presentations, Outlook for email correspondence, and OneNote for note-taking across your computer.

The 2024 upgrades to Microsoft Office Home & Business make it a must-have for working smart and staying focused:

Microsoft Word now has a Focus Mode to minimize distractions like toolbars, Smart Compose to help you fill in the words faster than you can type them, and advanced research capabilities so you don’t have to open a browser for citations.

now has a to minimize distractions like toolbars, to help you fill in the words faster than you can type them, and so you don’t have to open a browser for citations. Microsoft Excel for aids data analysis with AI to quickly analyze trends and make observations.

for aids data analysis with to quickly analyze trends and make observations. Microsoft PowerPoint offers new video and audio capabilities for better storytelling and now allows users to record presentations with voice, video, and closed captions for accessibility.

You’ll also gain AI insights studded throughout the different programs for a more efficient experience, aiding in the creation of graphics, code, design, and text. Translation and summary services will reduce your need for other apps, keeping you glued to the page you’re already working on, instead of just a click away from a news article or meme page.

Whether you’re remote or in an office space, collaboration is easier with multiple user edit access to documents, integration with Microsoft Teams for easy video chatting, and built-in commenting features for feedback.

By consolidating more of your needs into these five applications, you may streamline your entire work process.

Unlock the next level of productivity with a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for life, for only $99.97 (MSRP $249.99) until Mar. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

