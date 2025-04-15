Whether you're looking to run a side business from home or turn a passion into a full-time career, these brands stand out in the 2025 Franchise 500 as the top franchises you can start for under $5,000. They're ranked across a variety of industries — from commercial cleaning to travel planning to fitness — and offer entry points for nearly every budget.

1. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall Rank: 23

23 Number of units: 4,182

4,182 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,450 - $79,750

$4,450 - $79,750 Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC

With commercial cleaning in high demand, Stratus Building Solutions offers a low-cost entry point into a recession-resistant industry. Franchisees receive green-certified tools, branded marketing materials and ongoing support to build a scalable business from day one. The brand's unit growth of 73% over three years signals strong momentum, especially for those seeking a part-time start that can grow into a full-time operation.

2. Dream Vacations

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall Rank: 41

41 Number of units: 2,078

2,078 Change in units: +39.7% over 3 years

+39.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,590 - $21,870

$2,590 - $21,870 Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen

Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen Parent company: World Travel Holdings

Dream Vacations gives aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to sell travel from anywhere — no storefront required. As a home-based business, it's perfect for those looking to turn a passion for travel into extra income or a full-time career. Franchisees benefit from industry-leading training, a robust support system and access to exclusive deals for clients. Plus, the brand often offers discounts for military veterans and first responders.

3. Cruise Planners

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1999

1999 Overall Rank: 70

70 Number of units: 2,961

2,961 Change in units: +11.4% over 3 years

+11.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,945 - $20,465

$1,945 - $20,465 Leadership: Michelle Fee, CEO

Michelle Fee, CEO Parent company: CP Franchising LLC

Cruise Planners specializes in more than just cruises — it empowers franchisees to sell all types of travel, from all-inclusive resorts to custom trips and excursions. With a flexible, work-from-anywhere model and a comprehensive suite of marketing and booking tools, it's a great option for those seeking supplemental income or a lifestyle-based business. No travel industry experience is needed to get started.

4. Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall Rank: 77

77 Number of units: 11,266

11,266 Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years

+7.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,830 - $58,070

$4,830 - $58,070 Leadership: Gary Bauer, brand president

Gary Bauer, brand president Parent company: Empower Brands

If you're looking to tap into the booming commercial cleaning sector, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting offers franchisees recurring revenue, flexible hours and a turnkey business model. With more than 11,000 units and steady growth, it's ideal for entrepreneurs seeking a proven, scalable opportunity. Franchisees receive training, equipment and client contracts, making it a strong choice for beginners and part-time operators alike.

5. Buildingstars

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 2000

2000 Overall Rank: 269

269 Number of units: 1,201

1,201 Change in units: +24.6% over 3 years

+24.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,445 - $53,200

$2,445 - $53,200 Leadership: Chris Blase, president

Chris Blase, president Parent company: Facility Brands Inc.

Buildingstars lets franchisees ease into the commercial cleaning world at their own pace, with tiered investment options ranging from part-time to full-time. The brand focuses on office cleaning, which tends to have predictable, repeat clients and flexible scheduling. With 1,200 units and strong multi-year growth, it's a smart pick for entrepreneurs who want to keep their day job while building a reliable income stream.

6. Jazzercise

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall Rank: 392

392 Number of units: 7,141

7,141 Change in units: -10% over 3 years

-10% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,140 - $40,735

$2,140 - $40,735 Leadership: Judi Sheppard Missett, founder & executive chair

Judi Sheppard Missett, founder & executive chair Parent company: Jazzercise Inc.

Jazzercise blends fitness with fun and flexibility, giving franchisees the chance to teach dance-based workout classes without needing to lease their own studio. Many instructors partner with local gyms or community spaces, keeping costs low. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts looking to inspire others, the brand also offers multiple revenue streams — from classes to branded merchandise.

