Since its founding in 2004 and subsequent franchising in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions has provided environmentally responsible commercial cleaning services, relying on the latest janitorial technologies, such as UVC light and HEPA filters. They also only use green seal-certified cleaning products. The brand is a constant recipient of industry awards and distinctions, including a spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

As a franchisee, you may keep not only business spaces clean and healthy, but the environment as well - a noble way indeed to help the planet.

Why You May Want to Start a Stratus Building Solutions Franchise

With its brand familiarity and untainted credibility, a Stratus Building Solutions franchise may be unlikely to go through the typical business challenges in infancy.

So if you're looking for opportunities in the world of opening a franchise, then Stratus Building Solutions might be for you. The company has established its presence in more than 55 critical points across the U.S. and Canada, with over 2,000 strategically distributed unit franchises around these two countries.

What Might Make Stratus Building Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

Commercial company cleaning may be one of today's most impressive business sectors. A Stratus Building Solutions franchise may continue to serve up fresh opportunities, with new buildings and businesses opening every day. Not to mention, you can begin with a relatively low initial investment, with more than 15 franchise micro-options to choose from, depending on your plans and capability.

Regardless of which option you choose, you may receive customer accounts, state-of-the-art equipment and materials, and unending growth opportunities and support, including memberships, training, billing and collections assistance, and so on. Best of all, you probably won't need any experience, as all training will be provided.

To be part of the Stratus Building Solutions team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Stratus Building Solutions Franchise?

When considering starting a Stratus Building Solutions franchise, you might first decide between a master franchise and a unit franchise. If you're an experienced executive looking to expand your business horizons, build a community legacy, and build on your current skills, a master franchise may be right for you.

If you're more interested in starting locally, you would be a good candidate for a unit franchise. This typically requires a smaller initial investment, with a financing option if needed.

Although each franchise application is unique, it generally takes anywhere from four to eight weeks before you can sign your franchise agreement and Franchise Disclosure Document. After this paperwork is completed, you can continue the process to officially open your business.