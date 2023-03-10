Stratus Building Solutions
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#35 Ranked #32 last year
Initial investment
$4K - $80K
Units as of 2022
2,900 62.3% over 3 years
Since its founding in 2004 and subsequent franchising in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions has provided environmentally responsible commercial cleaning services, relying on the latest janitorial technologies, such as UVC light and HEPA filters. They also only use green seal-certified cleaning products. The brand is a constant recipient of industry awards and distinctions, including a spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

As a franchisee, you may keep not only business spaces clean and healthy, but the environment as well - a noble way indeed to help the planet.

Why You May Want to Start a Stratus Building Solutions Franchise

With its brand familiarity and untainted credibility, a Stratus Building Solutions franchise may be unlikely to go through the typical business challenges in infancy.

So if you're looking for opportunities in the world of opening a franchise, then Stratus Building Solutions might be for you. The company has established its presence in more than 55 critical points across the U.S. and Canada, with over 2,000 strategically distributed unit franchises around these two countries.

What Might Make Stratus Building Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

Commercial company cleaning may be one of today's most impressive business sectors. A Stratus Building Solutions franchise may continue to serve up fresh opportunities, with new buildings and businesses opening every day. Not to mention, you can begin with a relatively low initial investment, with more than 15 franchise micro-options to choose from, depending on your plans and capability.

Regardless of which option you choose, you may receive customer accounts, state-of-the-art equipment and materials, and unending growth opportunities and support, including memberships, training, billing and collections assistance, and so on. Best of all, you probably won't need any experience, as all training will be provided. 

To be part of the Stratus Building Solutions team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Stratus Building Solutions Franchise?

When considering starting a Stratus Building Solutions franchise, you might first decide between a master franchise and a unit franchise. If you're an experienced executive looking to expand your business horizons, build a community legacy, and build on your current skills, a master franchise may be right for you. 

If you're more interested in starting locally, you would be a good candidate for a unit franchise. This typically requires a smaller initial investment, with a financing option if needed.

Although each franchise application is unique, it generally takes anywhere from four to eight weeks before you can sign your franchise agreement and Franchise Disclosure Document. After this paperwork is completed, you can continue the process to officially open your business.

Company Overview

About Stratus Building Solutions

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2004
Leadership
Rob Lancit, VP Franchise Development
Corporate Address
10530 Victory Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91606
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
2,900 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stratus Building Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$3,600 - $69,000
Initial Investment
$4,450 - $79,750
Net Worth Requirement
$5,000 - $40,000
Cash Requirement
$2,000 - $20,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
12 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Stratus Building Solutions offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
6.5 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Stratus Building Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Stratus Building Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #35 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #4 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #131 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #2 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #2 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #7 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

