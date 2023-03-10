Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#35 Ranked #32 last year
- Initial investment
-
$4K - $80K
- Units as of 2022
-
2,900 62.3% over 3 years
Since its founding in 2004 and subsequent franchising in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions has provided environmentally responsible commercial cleaning services, relying on the latest janitorial technologies, such as UVC light and HEPA filters. They also only use green seal-certified cleaning products. The brand is a constant recipient of industry awards and distinctions, including a spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
As a franchisee, you may keep not only business spaces clean and healthy, but the environment as well - a noble way indeed to help the planet.
Why You May Want to Start a Stratus Building Solutions Franchise
With its brand familiarity and untainted credibility, a Stratus Building Solutions franchise may be unlikely to go through the typical business challenges in infancy.
So if you're looking for opportunities in the world of opening a franchise, then Stratus Building Solutions might be for you. The company has established its presence in more than 55 critical points across the U.S. and Canada, with over 2,000 strategically distributed unit franchises around these two countries.
What Might Make Stratus Building Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?
Commercial company cleaning may be one of today's most impressive business sectors. A Stratus Building Solutions franchise may continue to serve up fresh opportunities, with new buildings and businesses opening every day. Not to mention, you can begin with a relatively low initial investment, with more than 15 franchise micro-options to choose from, depending on your plans and capability.
Regardless of which option you choose, you may receive customer accounts, state-of-the-art equipment and materials, and unending growth opportunities and support, including memberships, training, billing and collections assistance, and so on. Best of all, you probably won't need any experience, as all training will be provided.
To be part of the Stratus Building Solutions team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Stratus Building Solutions Franchise?
When considering starting a Stratus Building Solutions franchise, you might first decide between a master franchise and a unit franchise. If you're an experienced executive looking to expand your business horizons, build a community legacy, and build on your current skills, a master franchise may be right for you.
If you're more interested in starting locally, you would be a good candidate for a unit franchise. This typically requires a smaller initial investment, with a financing option if needed.
Although each franchise application is unique, it generally takes anywhere from four to eight weeks before you can sign your franchise agreement and Franchise Disclosure Document. After this paperwork is completed, you can continue the process to officially open your business.
Company Overview
About Stratus Building Solutions
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2004
- Leadership
- Rob Lancit, VP Franchise Development
- Corporate Address
-
10530 Victory Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91606
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 14
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 2,900 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stratus Building Solutions franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $3,600 - $69,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $4,450 - $79,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $5,000 - $40,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $2,000 - $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 12 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Stratus Building Solutions offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 6.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Stratus Building Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Stratus Building Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
