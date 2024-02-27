The Top 15 Low-Cost Franchises for Under $25,000 in 2024 Looking for an inexpensive franchise to open? Explore the best franchises under $25k, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.
Key Takeaways
- With these top franchises for under $25K, the dream of business ownership becomes more attainable for a broader audience.
- The diversity of the top 15 franchises under $25K showcases the wide range of industries one can enter.
- Despite the lower cost, many of these franchises offer significant training, marketing, and operational guidance.
Franchising isn't just for a select few — it's for anyone looking to start their own business. But the idea of franchising can feel overwhelming at times, especially when it comes to the money involved.
While some franchisors offer in-house or third-party financing to get started, it's still a big investment. That's why many people keep an eye out for low-cost franchise opportunities.
The 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking breaks down the top 15 franchises under $25K, making them more doable for anyone who wants to dive into the world of franchising without breaking the bank.
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.
1. Stratus Building Solutions
Founded: 2004
Franchising since: 2006
Overall rank: 23
Number of units: 3,641
Change in units: +50.6% over 3 years
Initial investment: $4,450-$79,750
Leadership: Rob Lancit, VP Franchise Development
Parent company: N/A
As a popular cheap franchise to open, Stratus Building Solutions specializes in commercial cleaning and disinfection services. As a franchisee, you will offer commercial, carpet, post-construction and even medical-grade cleaning services, all while using healthy and environmentally friendly products. At Stratus, you can open a small business franchise, but for those who are executive types, you can even open your own mini-franchise system as a master franchisee.
2. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
Founded: 1991
Franchising since: 1992
Overall rank: 36
Number of units: 10,654
Change in units: +5.3% over 3 years
Initial investment: $4,830-$58,070
Leadership: Gary Bauer, Brand President
Parent company: Empower Brands
Owning a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise allows you to operate your own cleaning and maintenance enterprise that is renowned for its exceptional brand reputation. As a franchisee, you will buy-in to a proven business model and a loyal customer base.
Related: Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
3. Anago Cleaning Systems
Founded: 1989
Franchising since: 1991
Overall rank: 51
Number of units: 1,835
Change in units: +7.2% over 3 years
Initial investment: $11,265-$68,250
Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO and President
Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems
Depending on your franchising goals, you can either purchase a franchise territory and sell individual units (as a master franchisee) or you can operate an individual franchise unit of Anago Cleaning Systems. Either way, you will start your franchising journey with a reputable brand in an "always-on" cleaning industry.
4. Dream Vacations
Founded: 1991
Franchising since: 1992
Overall rank: 54
Number of units: 1,874
Change in units: +20.7% over 3 years
Initial investment: $1,795-$21,000
Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEOs/Chairmen
Parent company: World Travel Holdings
If a flexible work schedule combined with a love of travel is your thing, then Dream Vacations might be the franchise for you. Founded in Florida, Dream Vacations provides vacations, cruises and other travel services to its customers, including packages with hotel deals, travel insurance and grand tours.
Related: Is Franchising Right For You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
5. Cruise Planners
Founded: 1994
Franchising since: 1999
Overall rank: 122
Number of units: 2,720
Change in units: -13% over 3 years
Initial investment: $2,295-$23,465
Leadership: Michelle Fee, CEO
Parent company: CP Franchising LLC
Michell Fee used to be a travel agent and had the desire to run her own business. She quickly then opened Cruise Planners out of South Florida to plan memorable vacations and packages for her customers. Fast-forward to today, and Cruise Planners has an extensive network of franchisees doing the same for their customers with a positive attitude and a flexible work schedule.
6. Corvus Janitorial Services
Founded: 2004
Franchising since: 2004
Overall rank: 124
Number of units: 1,959
Change in units: +55.2% over 3 years
Initial investment: $9,575-$34,500
Leadership: Brennen Randquist, Co-CEO
Parent company: Corvus Holdings LLC
Corvus Janitorial Services provides a full-range of commercial cleaning services to its customers in order to provide healthier and safer environments. As a franchisor, Corvus helps its franchisees with technical support, training and even customer acquisitions as you continue to grow!
Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'
7. Sanford Rose Associates
Founded: 1959
Franchising since: 1970
Overall rank: 127
Number of units: 182
Change in units: +32.8% over 3 years
Initial investment: $11,400-$14,800
Leadership: Karen Schmidt, President
Parent company: Kaye/Bassman Int'l. Corp.
For over 60 years, Sanford Rose Associates has been a standout in the staffing and recruiting industry. Franchisees have an opportunity to help people find employment and engage with a recognized leader in the staffing industry.
8. Leadership Management International
Founded: 1966
Franchising since: 1966
Overall rank: 168
Number of units: 489
Change in units: +5.8% over 3 years
Initial investment: $20,000-$27,500
Leadership: Randy Slechta, CEO
Parent company: Leadership Management International Inc.
Do you have a passion for empowering people to achieve their goals? When Paul J. Meyer founded Leadership Management International, he wanted to provide courses and programs so that his clients could meet and surpass goals in their professional and personal lives. If you want to inspire others and build up their self-confidence, Leadership Management International might be right for you.
Related: Is Franchising Right For You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
9. Estrella Insurance
Founded: 1980
Franchising since: 2008
Overall rank: 180
Number of units: 200
Change in units: +22.7% over 3 years
Initial investment: $12,250-$84,000
Leadership: Jose Merille, Vice-President
Parent company: Confie Estrella Inc.
Want to join the insurance industry without working directly for one of the big insurance giants? This is where Estrella Insurance, a company specializing in home, boat, auto and commercial insurance services, comes in with major brand recognition and relationships with the biggest insurance providers. As a franchisee, you are set up to succeed in selling insurance by leveraging over 40 years of Estrella's customer service experience and national marketing campaigns.
10. American Poolplayers Association
Founded: 1981
Franchising since: 1982
Overall rank: 255
Number of units: 340
Change in units: +2.7% over 3 years
Initial investment: $23,211-$29,026
Leadership: Greg Fletcher, President
Parent company: American Poolplayers Association Inc.
Professional pool players Terry "Texas Terry" Bell and Larry "The Iceman" Hubbart partnered and founded the American Poolplayers Association, the first organized recreational pool league system in the United States. You do not have to be a billiards aficionado to be a League Operator (franchisee), but you do have to be organized in order to run local leagues and events. In fact, you may see a local customer end up at the annual championships in Las Vegas.
Related: Start Your Own Business or Buy a Franchise: Which Is Right For You?
11. NextHome
Founded: 2014
Franchising since: 2014
Overall rank: 265
Number of units: 594
Change in units: +43.5% over 3 years
Initial investment: $16,250-$220,345
Leadership: James Dwiggins, CEO and Cofounder
Parent company: N/A
Looking to franchise in the real estate industry? NextHome is an affordable and transformative option as they set their brokers up with streamlined processes and marketing, bringing ease to the real estate business. NextHome's processes are consumer-focused, so franchisees can focus less on the woes of the real estate industry and more on aiding buyers and sellers.
12. Sign Gypsies
Founded: 2014
Franchising since: 2020
Overall rank: 278
Number of units: 716
Change in units: +89.4% over 3 years
Initial investment: $4,150-$9,900
Leadership: Jason Hess, Franchise Development Officer
Parent company: Sign Gypsies LLC
Sign Gypsies is for the creative who enjoys the business behind yard signs. As a franchisee, you will have constant access to the corporate team as you provide signs to your local customers for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other yard sign needs.
Related: Franchise vs. Independent Business? 12 Experts Weigh the Options
13. Buildingstars
Founded: 1994
Franchising since: 2000
Overall rank: 294
Number of units: 1,055
Change in units: +16.4% over 3 years
Initial investment: $2,445-$53,200
Leadership: Chris Blase, President
Parent company: Facility Brands Inc.
Buildingstars franchisees help local businesses clean their offices and workspaces. Not only do you get franchisor support, but there is also a Rising Star Management Program to develop and aid franchisees in their professional aspirations.
14. Card My Yard
Founded: 2014
Franchising since: 2017
Overall rank: 350
Number of units: 533
Change in units: +123.0% over 3 years
Initial investment: $9,800-$18,000
Leadership: Josh Arnold, Franchise Growth Officer
Parent company: CMY Franchising
With a catchy name and a relatively cheap initial investment, Card My Yard is an excellent opportunity for franchisees in the signage business. For every personal or not-so-personal occasion, why send a greeting card when you can transform a lawn? There are very few overhead costs as a franchisee and you can deliver cheer even by running the business at home.
Related: How to Find a Good Franchise Lawyer
15. Augusta Lawn Care Services
Founded: 2014
Franchising since: 2019
Overall rank: 388
Number of units: 133
Change in units: +600.0% over 3 years
Initial investment: $12,999-$82,500
Leadership: Mike Andes, Founder
Parent company: N/A
Don't stress about starting a lawn care business from scratch. Augusta Lawn Care Services offers franchisees a strong support network, proven business model and personalized marketing services to help make them successful.