Leadership and organizational training and development
Initial investment
$20K - $28K
Units as of 2022
483 4.8% over 3 years
Paul J. Meyer founded Leadership Management International Inc. in 1966. The company provides programs and courses to help people reach their professional and personal goals, largely focusing on promoting leadership skills. Franchisees help people figure out what path to take and when to take it. Leadership Management International Inc. now offers programs and courses in dozens of countries across the globe. There are over 400 Leadership Management International Inc. locations throughout the world, including over 100 in the U.S.

If you're ready to bring out the confidence in others, then this might be the perfect franchise for you. 

Why You May Want to Start a Leadership Management International Inc. Franchise

As a franchisee of Leadership Management International Inc., you should expect to be engaged in your business's everyday operations. However, the company does offer franchisees the option to make their franchise a home-based business and/or a part-time business. Still, though, you should expect to be largely involved in your Leadership Management International Inc. franchise.

The programs and courses are updated frequently, so you can always be the most informed. The business world is constantly changing, and so are the issues professionals need to address. If you're not teaching the most recent information, then you're not helping your client achieve their goals.

What Might Make a Leadership Management International Inc. Franchise a Good Choice?

To open a Leadership Management International Inc. franchise, you need to make sure that you have enough liquid capital to start and run your business. The initial investment is made up of a franchise fee and other startup fees. Additional ongoing fees will be required in the form of royalty fees and potential renewal fees. A contract with Leadership Management International Inc. lasts for five years and can be renewed for a sum if both parties wish to continue their business together. 

Leadership Management International Inc. supports franchisees and their staff in many different ways. As a franchisee of Leadership Management International Inc., you have access to training videos, audios, and manuals. These items cover subjects including how to run your business, how to build a client base, how to keep financial records, and more. There are also regular conferences that help you grow professionally. You also have access to a franchise mentor to help you get started and learn how to grow your franchise. 

How To Open a Leadership Management International Inc. Franchise

If you want to open a Leadership Management International Inc. franchise, you will need to submit an initial inquiry form. Here you will provide your personal information and contact information. You will also need to indicate your current occupation and position. Also, you need to let the company know how quickly you want to open your franchise, how you found out about Leadership Management International Inc., and of any questions or concerns you have.

Once you submit this information, a representative may contact you to further discuss the Leadership Management International Inc. franchise opportunity. If everything goes well, you will fill out a formal application, review the Franchise Disclosure Document, and schedule a day to visit company headquarters in Waco, Texas.

If your application is approved, you will begin a few dozen hours of classroom training, select an office site, set your territory, and plan the grand opening of your franchise.

Company Overview

About Leadership Management International

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Training Programs, Tutoring
Founded
1966
Parent Company
Leadership Management International Inc.
Leadership
Randy Slechta, CEO
Corporate Address
4567 Lake Shore Dr.
Waco, TX 76710
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1966 (57 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
483 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Leadership Management International franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$20,000 - $27,500
Veteran Incentives
80% interest-free financing on franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Leadership Management International offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Leadership Management International has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Leadership Management International landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Leadership Management International ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #191 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #61 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #17 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #13 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Business Training Programs in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Training Programs Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #39 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
