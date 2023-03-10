Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#191 Ranked #164 last year
- Initial investment
-
$20K - $28K
- Units as of 2022
-
483 4.8% over 3 years
Paul J. Meyer founded Leadership Management International Inc. in 1966. The company provides programs and courses to help people reach their professional and personal goals, largely focusing on promoting leadership skills. Franchisees help people figure out what path to take and when to take it. Leadership Management International Inc. now offers programs and courses in dozens of countries across the globe. There are over 400 Leadership Management International Inc. locations throughout the world, including over 100 in the U.S.
If you're ready to bring out the confidence in others, then this might be the perfect franchise for you.
Why You May Want to Start a Leadership Management International Inc. Franchise
As a franchisee of Leadership Management International Inc., you should expect to be engaged in your business's everyday operations. However, the company does offer franchisees the option to make their franchise a home-based business and/or a part-time business. Still, though, you should expect to be largely involved in your Leadership Management International Inc. franchise.
The programs and courses are updated frequently, so you can always be the most informed. The business world is constantly changing, and so are the issues professionals need to address. If you're not teaching the most recent information, then you're not helping your client achieve their goals.
What Might Make a Leadership Management International Inc. Franchise a Good Choice?
To open a Leadership Management International Inc. franchise, you need to make sure that you have enough liquid capital to start and run your business. The initial investment is made up of a franchise fee and other startup fees. Additional ongoing fees will be required in the form of royalty fees and potential renewal fees. A contract with Leadership Management International Inc. lasts for five years and can be renewed for a sum if both parties wish to continue their business together.
Leadership Management International Inc. supports franchisees and their staff in many different ways. As a franchisee of Leadership Management International Inc., you have access to training videos, audios, and manuals. These items cover subjects including how to run your business, how to build a client base, how to keep financial records, and more. There are also regular conferences that help you grow professionally. You also have access to a franchise mentor to help you get started and learn how to grow your franchise.
How To Open a Leadership Management International Inc. Franchise
If you want to open a Leadership Management International Inc. franchise, you will need to submit an initial inquiry form. Here you will provide your personal information and contact information. You will also need to indicate your current occupation and position. Also, you need to let the company know how quickly you want to open your franchise, how you found out about Leadership Management International Inc., and of any questions or concerns you have.
Once you submit this information, a representative may contact you to further discuss the Leadership Management International Inc. franchise opportunity. If everything goes well, you will fill out a formal application, review the Franchise Disclosure Document, and schedule a day to visit company headquarters in Waco, Texas.
If your application is approved, you will begin a few dozen hours of classroom training, select an office site, set your territory, and plan the grand opening of your franchise.
Company Overview
About Leadership Management International
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Training Programs, Tutoring
- Founded
- 1966
- Parent Company
- Leadership Management International Inc.
- Leadership
- Randy Slechta, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4567 Lake Shore Dr.
Waco, TX 76710
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1966 (57 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 13
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 483 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Leadership Management International franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $20,000 - $27,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 80% interest-free financing on franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Leadership Management International offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Leadership Management International has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Ongoing
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Leadership Management International? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Leadership Management International landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Leadership Management International ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #191 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #61 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #17 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #13 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Ranked #1 in Business Training Programs in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Training Programs Category
Ranked #39 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Leadership Management International.
School of Rock
Huntington Learning Center
Lendio
Squeeze
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.