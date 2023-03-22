Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$135K - $458K
- Units as of 2022
-
346 3% over 3 years
With over 300 franchises worldwide, Poolwerx is one of the largest pool and spa maintenance brands in the United States and Australia. Over 50 of those franchises are located in the United States. Since its founding and subsequent franchising in 1992, Poolwerx has been committed to its clients' satisfaction. Outside of servicing pools, spas, and hot tubs in residential and commercial settings, Poolwerx also ensures that your pool is clean. A clean pool may mean fun for everyone!
Why You May Want to Start a Poolwerx Franchise
Poolwerx has four levels of business models in which franchisees can invest. Franchisees can own a single van business, a multi-van business, a retail store with three or four service vehicles, or multiple retail stores in different locations. An advantage is that franchisees can start at any level and upgrade at their convenience.
Franchisees can also convert existing pool retail stores to Poolwerx and benefit from Poolwerx's executive support. You may receive extensive training and marketing assistance, which could help you in your quest to run a successful franchise. Franchisees may receive comprehensive marketing campaigns, both local and regional, to attract more clients to their franchise. The company offers training through its pool school program, seasonal workshops, and online training.
Franchisees have access to field managers who offer advice and guidance about the best schemes to improve sales, increase growth, and cut costs. Poolwerx also may help transition your existing business to a Poolwerx brand and prepare it for sale if you are ready to retire.
What Might Make a Poolwerx Franchise a Good Choice?
Poolwerx is part of a multi-billion dollar global swimming pool industry.
Poolwerx has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Poolwerx team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Poolwerx Franchise
Before you start the Poolwerx franchising process, ask yourself which business model would work best for you. Perhaps you want to convert an existing business, or maybe you want to start from the ground up. Either way, you will not need any prior experience in the industry.
You should also consider if you're up for the company's designated hours. Poolwerx operates seven days a week. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to work all seven days, but you will have to find a reliable team to run the store for you when you are absent.
During the franchising process, you'll prove your due diligence to the Poolwerx executive team. This is not only to show the company that you're committed to opening one of their franchises, but also for you to decide if you see your future in the company. This means reviewing their Franchise Disclosure Document, speaking with existing franchisees, and getting to know the brand better.
Soon, you may find yourself operating the newest Poolwerx franchise!
Company Overview
About Poolwerx
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Pool Maintenance, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Home Improvement
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Poolwerx USA LLC
- Leadership
- Andrew Kidd, CEO, North America
- Corporate Address
-
13901 Midway Rd., #102-434
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 65
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand
- # of Units
- 346 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Poolwerx franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $135,320 - $458,120
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000 - $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- to 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Poolwerx has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 96 hours
- Classroom Training
- 90 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Poolwerx? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Poolwerx landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
