With over 300 franchises worldwide, Poolwerx is one of the largest pool and spa maintenance brands in the United States and Australia. Over 50 of those franchises are located in the United States. Since its founding and subsequent franchising in 1992, Poolwerx has been committed to its clients' satisfaction. Outside of servicing pools, spas, and hot tubs in residential and commercial settings, Poolwerx also ensures that your pool is clean. A clean pool may mean fun for everyone!

Why You May Want to Start a Poolwerx Franchise

Poolwerx has four levels of business models in which franchisees can invest. Franchisees can own a single van business, a multi-van business, a retail store with three or four service vehicles, or multiple retail stores in different locations. An advantage is that franchisees can start at any level and upgrade at their convenience.

Franchisees can also convert existing pool retail stores to Poolwerx and benefit from Poolwerx's executive support. You may receive extensive training and marketing assistance, which could help you in your quest to run a successful franchise. Franchisees may receive comprehensive marketing campaigns, both local and regional, to attract more clients to their franchise. The company offers training through its pool school program, seasonal workshops, and online training.

Franchisees have access to field managers who offer advice and guidance about the best schemes to improve sales, increase growth, and cut costs. Poolwerx also may help transition your existing business to a Poolwerx brand and prepare it for sale if you are ready to retire.

What Might Make a Poolwerx Franchise a Good Choice?

Poolwerx is part of a multi-billion dollar global swimming pool industry.

Poolwerx has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Poolwerx team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Poolwerx Franchise

Before you start the Poolwerx franchising process, ask yourself which business model would work best for you. Perhaps you want to convert an existing business, or maybe you want to start from the ground up. Either way, you will not need any prior experience in the industry.

You should also consider if you're up for the company's designated hours. Poolwerx operates seven days a week. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to work all seven days, but you will have to find a reliable team to run the store for you when you are absent. 

During the franchising process, you'll prove your due diligence to the Poolwerx executive team. This is not only to show the company that you're committed to opening one of their franchises, but also for you to decide if you see your future in the company. This means reviewing their Franchise Disclosure Document, speaking with existing franchisees, and getting to know the brand better. 

Soon, you may find yourself operating the newest Poolwerx franchise!

Company Overview

About Poolwerx

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pool Maintenance, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Home Improvement
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Poolwerx USA LLC
Leadership
Andrew Kidd, CEO, North America
Corporate Address
13901 Midway Rd., #102-434
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
65
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand

# of Units
346 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Poolwerx franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$135,320 - $458,120
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
to 7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Poolwerx has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
96 hours
Classroom Training
90 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Poolwerx landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
