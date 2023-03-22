With over 300 franchises worldwide, Poolwerx is one of the largest pool and spa maintenance brands in the United States and Australia. Over 50 of those franchises are located in the United States. Since its founding and subsequent franchising in 1992, Poolwerx has been committed to its clients' satisfaction. Outside of servicing pools, spas, and hot tubs in residential and commercial settings, Poolwerx also ensures that your pool is clean. A clean pool may mean fun for everyone!

Why You May Want to Start a Poolwerx Franchise

Poolwerx has four levels of business models in which franchisees can invest. Franchisees can own a single van business, a multi-van business, a retail store with three or four service vehicles, or multiple retail stores in different locations. An advantage is that franchisees can start at any level and upgrade at their convenience.

Franchisees can also convert existing pool retail stores to Poolwerx and benefit from Poolwerx's executive support. You may receive extensive training and marketing assistance, which could help you in your quest to run a successful franchise. Franchisees may receive comprehensive marketing campaigns, both local and regional, to attract more clients to their franchise. The company offers training through its pool school program, seasonal workshops, and online training.

Franchisees have access to field managers who offer advice and guidance about the best schemes to improve sales, increase growth, and cut costs. Poolwerx also may help transition your existing business to a Poolwerx brand and prepare it for sale if you are ready to retire.

What Might Make a Poolwerx Franchise a Good Choice?

Poolwerx is part of a multi-billion dollar global swimming pool industry.

Poolwerx has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Poolwerx team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Poolwerx Franchise

Before you start the Poolwerx franchising process, ask yourself which business model would work best for you. Perhaps you want to convert an existing business, or maybe you want to start from the ground up. Either way, you will not need any prior experience in the industry.

You should also consider if you're up for the company's designated hours. Poolwerx operates seven days a week. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to work all seven days, but you will have to find a reliable team to run the store for you when you are absent.

During the franchising process, you'll prove your due diligence to the Poolwerx executive team. This is not only to show the company that you're committed to opening one of their franchises, but also for you to decide if you see your future in the company. This means reviewing their Franchise Disclosure Document, speaking with existing franchisees, and getting to know the brand better.

Soon, you may find yourself operating the newest Poolwerx franchise!